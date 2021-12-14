UEFA Confirm Dates For Man City's Champions League Last-16 Clash With Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City will travel to the Estádio José Alvalade in their Champions League last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon, before returning to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.

At the second time of asking, the UEFA Champions League last-16 draw was completed at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday afternoon.

After an hour of thinking, Manchester City were originally set for a two-legged showdown with Spanish giants Villarreal, however the Blues have instead drawn Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The two sides last faced off in the UEFA Europa League in the second-half of the memorable 2011/2012 season, where Sporting knocked out Manchester City on away goals.

A rather dull 1-0 victory for the Portuguese outfit in the first-leg was completely trumped by a thriller in Manchester, with City coming within inches of a dramatic late winner - courtesy of their 'keeper, Joe Hart.

This time around it's a lot different, with the Blues now at the peak of their powers under Pep Guardiola.

Just hours after the draw was made, the official dates for the two legs were confirmed by UEFA.

The first-leg at Estádio José Alvalade will take place on Tuesday 15th February at 20:00 GMT, with the second-leg at the Etihad Stadium taking place on Wednesday 9th March at the same time of 20:00 GMT.

With the away goal rule scrapped in this year's competition, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take any advantage from Portugal to bring back to Manchester two weeks later.

Manchester City eased into this round after topping a tricky Group A table, beating Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the process, and they'll be looking to carry that momentum into the knock-out rounds of the competition.

