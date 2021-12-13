UEFA Confirm Champions League Last-16 REDRAW Following Atletico Madrid Complaint

UEFA have confirmed a redraw of the Champions League Round of 16, following a complaint made by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The draw for the first knock-out round of the competition was made on Monday morning, but following a mishap concerning the tie for Atletico Madrid, discussions are ongoing surrounding a redraw.

On the live television broadcast, Atletico Madrid's pot of potential opponents appeared to be missing Manchester United - despite the pot containing the permitted five balls representing five potential opponents.

According to emerging information from Alex Shaw of ESPN, Atletico Madrid are currently talking to UEFA about the Champions League draw and the issues that took place.

It is claimed that UEFA are currently discussing whether the last-16 draw can go ahead in its current guise, given the issues that took place, and a decision on a possible redraw is expected to arrive before 1PM UK time.

This is a developing story, with updates to follow.

UPDATE: UEFA have confirmed a re-draw will take place at 2PM.

