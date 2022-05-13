Skip to main content

UEFA Fine Manchester City for 'Improper Conduct' in Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have been handed a fine by UEFA due to the 'improper conduct' of their players during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid was certainly a hotly-contested affair between Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone's side, with the English champions emerging victors.

A single goal from Kevin De Bruyne on the 69th minute of the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium was enough to seal the victory over two-legs, but it was the second portion of 90 minutes in the Spanish capital where the large share of the talking points occurred.

Late on in the match - with the tie level at 0-0, Manchester City leading by 1-0 on aggregate and Atletico Madrid piling on the pressure - a substantial melee broke out between both sets of players, sparked by Stefan Savic for the home side.

While both sets of players appeared to be involved in several altercations, Stefan Savic appeared to be in a prolonged battle with Manchester City's Jack Grealish, before attempting to headbutt Raheem Sterling.

The incident continued into the tunnel, as footage later emerged of Atletico Madrid defender, Šime Vrsaljko firing saliva at members of Manchester City's squad and making desperate attempts to engage in physical altercations.

imago1011286123h

After a meeting of UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 2nd, a decision has been made on the sanctions and punishments to be received by either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

imago1011289603h

According to an official statement, Manchester City will now be subject to a fine of €14,000 for the 'improper conduct' of Pep Guardiola's team during the clash with Atletico Madrid on April 13th 2022.

It is also confirmed within the UEFA document that Atletico Madrid will be subject to no fine or sanction.

imago1011289738h

Manchester City failed to see success in the remainder of their 2021/2022 Champions League adventure that followed the quarter-final stage.

In the semi-final, a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the first-leg ultimately wasn't enough to see City set up a showpiece Paris final against Liverpool, as Carlo Ancelotti's side defeat Pep Guardiola's men 3-1 in the second leg - reaching the final with a 6-5 aggregate scoreline.

