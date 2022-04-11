UEFA Order Partial Closure of Atletico Madrid Stadium for Manchester City Clash Following Incidents in Champions League First-Leg

European football's governing body, UEFA have ordered a partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final second-leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

The order from UEFA comes after incidents involving the travelling Atletico Madrid support at the Etihad Stadium last week, in which arrests were made by Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement released by UEFA last Friday, it was confirmed that charges had been made on the Spanish giants following fan-related incidents at the Etihad Stadium concerning the away support in the South Stand of the arena.

UEFA stated last week, "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City FC and Club Atlético de Madrid (1-0) played on 5 April 2022 in England."

The statement on UEFA's website dedicated to disciplinary matters continued by stating, "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course."

It has now been confirmed on Monday evening that the sanctions on the La Liga giants will involve a partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano for the second-leg clash against Manchester City.

A statement on the official disciplinary website for UEFA reads, "The UEFA Appeals Body has announced the following decision which would affect the attendance of supporters to UEFA matches." To order the partial closure of the Club Atlético de Madrid stadium during the next (1) UEFA competition match in which Club Atlético de Madrid would play as the host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Club Atlético de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats. - To order Club Atlético de Madrid to implement the following directive in the next UEFA competition match which the club shall play as the host club: to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism", with the UEFA logo on it.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad are set to travel to the Spanish capital on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Following the first portion of 90 minutes, Manchester City go into the game holding a 1-0 advantage, after a second-half strike from Kevin De Bruyne eventually broke down Diego Simeone's side's stubborn defence in the reverse fixture.

