UEFA plans for more than 4,000 Man City fans to attend Champions League final

Manchester City and their opponents in the 2021 Champions League final are expected to be allocated 4,000 tickets each for the showpiece event at the end of this month, according to the latest reports.

There has been plenty of talk since Pep Guardiola's side progressed past Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night about what provisions would be made for travelling supporters on May 29th amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the latest reports from the Times on Wednesday afternoon are certainly encouraging, with plans being drawn up by Uefa and local authorities indicating towards over 8,000 travelling supporters between both clubs in attendance.

This is according to Martyn Ziegler of the Times, who writes that Manchester City and their opponents in the Champions League final will be allocated 4,000 tickets each under emerging plans being drawn up by UEFA.

It is continued that the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is expected to be one-third full, meaning about 25,000 spectators will be able to attend. After the club allocation, it is explained that the remaining tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Despite the relatively small allocations per club, the Times reports that Manchester City and their opponents may still be permitted to sell more than their original allocation, if they organise the travel via official packages.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ziegler reports that travelling fans will have to comply with border-entry restrictions upon arrival in Turkey, and may also need to show proof of a vaccine or a negative Covid test.

Manchester City are still awaiting their opponents for the Champions League final, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid in their semi-final second-leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, with the tie currently level at 1-1 from the first-leg in Spain.

Pep Guardiola's side secured their place in the final of Europe's premier competition on Tuesday night, after a brace from Riyad Mahrez got Manchester City across the line by a 4-1 aggregate scoreline against Paris Saint-Germain.

