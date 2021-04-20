UEFA plans to 'divide' 12 Super League clubs - Man City labelled 'the least solid'

As the drama continues to unfold surrounding the European Super League this week, the latest information to emerge from France is that UEFA plans to 'divide' and cause conflict between the 12 clubs that have signed up to the US-backed proposals.

In some corners, there is still some hope that some of the clubs who have signed up to the league can still remove themselves from the agreement - despite Chairman Florentino Perez claiming that the contracts were 'legally binding'.

On Monday, information provided by Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the contracts that had been signed over the European Super League were valid for a period of 23-years.

A report from France has now suggested that UEFA themselves are planning to 'divide' the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League, and have already targeted two specific teams.

According to L'Equipe, as relayed by Le10Sport journalist Hadrien Grenier, UEFA wants to 'divide' the 12 clubs of the European Super League, and it is suggested that Atlético Madrid and Manchester City could be ‘the least solid’ in terms of their backing of the ESL plans, and subsequently the first targets of UEFA.

Back in England, there was a suggestions early on Tuesday morning via the Mail's Ollie Holt that two Premier League clubs were close to ‘losing their nerve’ in regards to the European Super League plans.

Some may wish to consider that Chelsea and Manchester City would be the two clubs in question, given the wider suggestion that the two sides were the last and most reluctant to join the ESL plans.

Moving later in Tuesday, a further suggestion of a possible breakaway from the European Super League came to light, with journalist Alex Wickham stating that one of the big six English clubs is now 'seriously considering' pulling out of the plans, accusing Liverpool and Manchester United of lying to them and “f***ing up”.



Additional information from Sky's Kaveh Solhekol stated that there are now 'strong differences of opinion' emerging in private between breakaway Super League clubs.

Furthermore, some executives involved believe they're being 'hung out to dry' and are 'beginning to get cold feet' - with it being stated that they are 'nervous and disappointed' about way it's been handled.

It is very clear that this is a fast-moving situation, and everything could still change. It is absolutely imperative to understand the way in which some clubs became involved in the ESL plans in the first place, thus keep the door ajar for a possible exit from the plans that have ground the footballing world to a halt.

Protests continue to be ongoing across social media and in-person outside the grounds of the Premier League's big six clubs, with additional protests being planned by fan groups and individuals over the course of the coming days.

