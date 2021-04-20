UEFA president releases statement showing 'delight' at welcoming Man City back to 'European football family'

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has revealed his 'delight' at welcoming back Manchester City to the 'European football family', after the club confirmed their withdrawal from plans to create a European Super League on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an official UEFA statement released to the press, Čeferin said:

"I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family."

"They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans - that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football; from the world beating Champions League final right down to a young player's first coaching session at a grassroots club."

"As I said at the UEFA congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they [Manchester City] had the ability and common sense to make that decision."

"Manchester City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game."

The statement from UEFA followed shortly after a press release on the official Manchester City website, which read, "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

In addition to the aforementioned parties, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also commended both Manchester City and Chelsea for making the decision to leave the European Super League.

