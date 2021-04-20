NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

UEFA president releases statement showing 'delight' at welcoming Man City back to 'European football family'

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has revealed his 'delight' at welcoming back Manchester City to the 'European football family', after the club confirmed their withdrawal from plans to create a European Super League on Tuesday night.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has revealed his 'delight' at welcoming back Manchester City to the 'European football family', after the club confirmed their withdrawal from plans to create a European Super League on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an official UEFA statement released to the press, Čeferin said:

"I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family."

"They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices - most notably their fans - that have spelled out the vital benefits that the current system has for the whole of European football; from the world beating Champions League final right down to a young player's first coaching session at a grassroots club."

READ MORE: Man City release European Super League statement

READ MORE: British Government praises Man City decision to leave ESL

"As I said at the UEFA congress, it takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they [Manchester City] had the ability and common sense to make that decision."

"Manchester City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game."

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne voices opinion on ESL proposals

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola labels European Super League as 'not a sport'

The statement from UEFA followed shortly after a press release on the official Manchester City website, which read, "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

In addition to the aforementioned parties, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also commended both Manchester City and Chelsea for making the decision to leave the European Super League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32149037 (2)
News

"Football is for the fans!", "That was quick lol" - How Man City players are reacting to Super League exit on Social Media

UEFA-flag
News

UEFA president releases statement showing 'delight' at welcoming Man City back to 'European football family'

sipa_32771341
News

Man City release European Super League statement

sipa_33043802
News

Boris Johnson 'commends' Man City and Chelsea for leaving European Super League

sipa_32876810
News

"The most important word is COMPETING!" - Kevin de Bruyne speaks out on European Super League as Man City EXIT

EzWknyiVcAokLRa
News

Breaking: Manchester City are pulling out of the European Super League

1002032640
News

Man City fielding calls from 'worried' players and agents about European Super League plans

sipa_32977181
News

Man City players unite to show first sign of European Super League opposition