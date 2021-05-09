UEFA 'Ready' To Move Champions League Final - Back-Up Option Identified for Man City vs Chelsea Clash

Boris Johnson has pleaded to UEFA to change the venue of this month's Champions League final, given that both finalists are from the Premier League, and added by the fact that Turkey is now on the Government's 'red list' for travel – all-but ending the hope for having fans in attendance.

Despite suggestions of moving the game to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and even Villa Park, UEFA have instead stated that the final can only take place in England if the national stadium is the destination.

This however would mean the English Football League and Football Association will need to reschedule the Championship play-off final – which is also due to be also played on May 29th.

According to Martin Lipton from The Sun, it is thought that, should Wembley be confirmed as the venue for the final, Manchester City and Chelsea will be allocated 22,500 tickets for the match – just over 10,000 each, and significantly more than the recent Carabao Cup final.

UEFA are understood to be sympathetic to the current situation, agreeing that given the current climate in Turkey in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the recent government red list announcement, it is illogical to host the final in Istanbul.

But despite this, the governing body are asking for guarantees from the Government that all media personnel, sponsors and VIPs will be allowed to attend wavering any quarantine issues.

Furthermore, the two finalists will be asked to give up part of their prize money to compensate the costs incurred by the Turkish authorities ahead of the planned game in Istanbul.

Additional reporting from Tariq Panja of the New York Times went on to point out that a meeting involving UEFA will take place on Monday to determine whether the Champions League final will be moved to Wembley.

As per the report, it is highlighted that UEFA have already sounded out Portugal, and specifically Porto, as the likeliest back-up option should an agreement failed to be reached in terms of holding the showpiece event at Wembley.

