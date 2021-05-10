UEFA Talks With UK Government "Failed To Overcome Major Obstacles" - Champions League Final Turns To Alternative Venue

UEFA are now turning to their alternative venue option for the Champions League final, after a failure to come to an agreement with the UK government over the necessary requirements to move the Manchester City and Chelsea clash from Istanbul to Wembley in London.

After Turkey was placed on the 'red list' for travel by the UK last week, the possibility of fans attending the showpiece even on May 29th was all but removed, with nothing but essential travel permitted between the two countries until a further review of the situation.

According to the latest exclusive information from the Times on Monday afternoon, Wembley is now no longer the alternative option for UEFA, with European football's governing body turning to Portugal for the Champions League final.

At present, Portugal has no restrictions on visitors into the country, and also is included on the UK's 'green list' for travel - subsequently making Porto a 'strong candidate' for the game, according to the Times.

A number of exemptions were required from the part of UEFA in order to move the game to Wembley Stadium in London, namely the waiving of quarantine rules on broadcast media and other personnel for the game.

The Times quotes one source that states although Wembley appeared to be the 'preferred option' from all parties on Sunday, it now remains in the balance following the failure to overcome 'major obstacles' during talks between UEFA and the government.

At present, the lack of restrictions on foreign travel in and out of Portugal with the UK reopens the possibility of fans now travelling from the support base of Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29th.

UEFA continue to seek a capacity in excess of 22,000, in order to match the desired attendance with Istanbul, with approximately 4,500 being the initial allocation handed to both Manchester City and Chelsea for the game in under three weeks time.

