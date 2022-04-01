Ukrainian Refugee Training With Manchester City After Fleeing War With Russia

Manchester City have welcomed Ukrainian refugee and under-21 international, Andriy Kravchuk to train with the Elite Development Squad, after terminating his contract with Russian side Torpedo Moscow.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Manchester City players and staff have had a first-hand experience of how deeply a Ukrainian native has been affected by the ongoing invasion of Russia in his homeland.

Before the Sky Blues’ 1-0 victory against Everton, the versatile defender was caught by cameras in tears after the Goodison Park faithful expressed their overwhelming support towards Ukraine - minutes after he engaged in a heartfelt embrace with fellow countryman, Vitaliy Mykolenko.

After City’s 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup, Jack Grealish had also acknowledged how ‘difficult’ it was for his fellow teammate.

Witnessing how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected Zinchenko, the Premier League champions have welcomed one of his former teammates at Shakhtar Donestk with open arms.

IMAGO / News Images As per the latest information provided by Rising Ballers, Ukrainian midfielder Andriy Kravchuk is training with Manchester City, after deciding to terminate his contract with Russian club Torpedo Moscow. IMAGO / PA IMAGES Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail has revealed that the refugee has started training with the Elite Development Squad (EDS) on Thursday and is set to stay with the Sky Blues until the end of the season.

Additionally, it has been reported that Zinchenko played a role in ‘facilitating’ the 23-year old’s move to City, after he was forced to flee Russia.



Kravchuk was apparently notified about the attacks on his nation by his mother at 5 am one morning, while he was on pre-season tour with the Russian side in Turkey.

The report also reveals that the Ukrainian under-21 international spoke with his family after training, who continue to remain in the national capital Kyiv - with his brother joining his country's armed forces to fight Russia.

Currently, the central midfielder is understood to be residing in a local hotel, before he makes a move to the City Football Academy's apartments next week.

A vital point worth discovering is that the player's current arrangement with the Sky Blues has been 'approved' by the Home Office, the Premier League and the Football Association, as he looks for a club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Ultimately, Zinchenko and City deserve a lot of credit for extending a much-needed helping hand to Kravchuk.

A picture relayed by Rising Ballers of the midfielder alongside his fellow Ukrainian and City academy director Jason Wilcox is one of the most heart-warming sights not just a football fan, but as a human being.

