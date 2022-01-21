Skip to main content

Uncertainty Looms Over Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Situation - 'Wait and See' Situation at Present

The contract situation looming over Manchester City's Raheem Sterling remains a hot topic of conversation, as the latest concerning the England international has been revealed in a new report from the Athletic.

Despite enduring an underwhelming 2020/21 season by Raheem Sterling's own superhuman standards, the Manchester City and England star certainly looks to have returned back to his virtuosic best.

The former Liverpool winger was recently voted as the Premier League's Player of the Month for December, after scoring five goals and helping his club to a solid winning run during the festive period - more goals than any player in the division.

Raheem Sterling’s form has continued into January, with the 27-year old emerging as arguably the best player on the pitch during Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Chelsea last Saturday.

However, rumblings about the electric winger’s Manchester City contract situation have been relentless since the back end of last season, as his current Etihad deal is set to expire in June, 2023.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, Raheem Sterling will decline the option of signing a new deal, if he does not feel like he is playing regularly at Manchester City - especially during a World Cup year.

The Athletic reaffirm however that Sterling ‘does not want to exactly leave’, but at the same time, he is unsure whether it is ‘right to stay yet’ and commit his future to the Etihad Stadium at this present moment.

The possibility of Sterling signing a new deal depends on whether he continues to be granted ‘regular opportunities’ by Pep Guardiola until the end of the current campaign, reports Sam Lee. Should he feel satisfied with his performances, putting pen to paper remains a ‘distinct possibility'.

To summarise the situation, which may be beginning to concern a large portion of Manchester City fans who have seen Sterling write history for their club in recent seasons, the current ordeal is a case of ‘wait and see’.

Raheem Sterling has etched his reputation as one of Europe’s most feared wingers over the years, and the majority of the Manchester City faithful would certainly wish to see a club legend extend his stay at the club.

