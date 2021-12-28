"Under-rated, Under-appreciated!" - Manchester United Legend Heaps Praise on Man City Star

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville has singled out an ‘absolutely incredible’ Manchester City midfielder on Sky Sports for his superb performances so far this season.

That midfielder is Rodri - a player that is quite easily in the form of his life.

The Spanish international is making masterclasses a bit of a habit on the field for Manchester City, as he looks like Barcelona's legendary defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets reborn every time he steps onto the pitch.

Bossing midfield battles while spraying passes to set the pace, Rodri has made a very strong case for being regarded as the best defensive midfielder in Europe on current form.

Manchester United legend and high-profile pundit, Gary Neville has heaped praise on the rise of Rodri at Manchester City, while speaking on Sky Sports when picking his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

“I think Rodri has been absolutely incredible this year at (Manchester) City. He’s been absolutely amazing: underrated, underappreciated, someone who does the job week in, week out. The improvement in him is massive!”, Neville claimed.

The former right-back makes a valid point; the Spanish international hasn’t put a foot wrong so far this season and has saved his best performances for the big games - the against likes of Chelsea, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Rodri hasn’t had an easy time of things since his arrival in 2019, considering the mammoth task of being the successor to the imperious Brazilian veteran and club captain Fernandinho.

Not only is his Brazilian predecessor a legend at Manchester City, but he is also one of the greatest number six's of the modern era.

Rodri was not as blessed athletically to do a two-man job on his own and despite showing a major improvement last season, his form dipped towards the latter part of the campaign.

But in the 2021/22 season, this has certainly been far from the case, as a stronger, fitter, and meaner Rodri has entered the fray. Gary Neville’s words could not ring any truer.

