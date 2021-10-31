"Unfortunately, Many Things Went Wrong" - Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Performance in Crystal Palace Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on his side's display in their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues dropped another set of crucial points in the title race as Patrick Vieira's side stunned the Premier League champions by sealing a statement 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

An early goal from Wilfried Zaha after some horror piece of defending from Aymeric Laporte saw the visitors take the lead in Manchester, though Ederson should have dealt better with the striker.

Laporte compounded his early mistake by getting sent off on the stroke of half-time, as tension rose between the two sides, who engaged in a heated scrap at the interval.

It was a lacklustre display from Guardiola's men, who crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties against West Ham on Wednesday.

Following his side's defeat, Guardiola reflected on his side's performance against the Eagles, who have now avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium thrice in their past four league visits.

“Tough game, we knew it. Crystal Palace here made a tough, tough time," said Guardiola in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as per Football Daily.

"They defend well and they found the goal, and after we think we made a really, really good first-half, and we didn’t concede anything.

“We were not precise in the last part, but it is not easy with a lot of players, but after the sending off for my men (Laporte), it was more difficult but we did a good second-half."

City thought that a comeback was on the cards after Gabriel Jesus converted from a cross from Phil Foden just past the hour-mark, with Foden ruled off offside in the build-up to the goal.

Guardiola added: “Twenty, twenty-five minutes, the goal again, disallowed it for nothing, and at the end it is more difficult 10 against 11 for 45 long minutes.

"The players showed character and tried, but unfortunately many, many things went wrong, and we lost the game."

