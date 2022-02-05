"United Are Out!" - Pep Guardiola Relieved By Manchester City Win Over Fulham in 'Tricky' FA Cup Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted the unpredictable nature of the FA Cup after his side's 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after local rivals Manchester United were eliminated from the competition.

If there’s one takeaway from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side over the years, it is that complacency is considered a cardinal sin.

A glimpse at the starting XI put out by the Catalan boss against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round on Saturday was enough of an indicator to suggest just how seriously he takes every contest, irrespective of the competitor in question.

Following his side's 4-1 victory against Fulham, Pep Guardiola spoke about the tricky nature of the FA Cup, considering an upset is always on the cards.

"It happens, we have seen how many Premier League teams this weekend suffer to qualify. (Manchester) United are out. This competition is tricky," the Manchester City boss said in an interview with the BBC, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

Guardiola could not be any more spot on, seeing the manner in which cross-town rivals Manchester United got eliminated by Middlesbrough on Friday night and Fulham's first-half display was also good enough to suggest that they had the minerals to spring a surprise at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Sky Blues needed no reminding of the test posed by Marco Silva's men, as quickfire strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones were enough to set Manchester City on track for an eventual 4-1 victory after conceding within five minutes of action.

Fernandinho, who was recalled to the starting XI with Rodri handed a rest ahead of a visit from Brentford in mid-week, further revealed just how highly the Premier League champions regard English football’s oldest knockout competition.

The Brazilian said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: “The FA Cup is really important for everyone at the club, especially the players. I hope we can reach the final and give our fans two trips to Wembley to enjoy the day over there and let’s try to win it again."

The presence of natural leaders in Fernandinho and Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium has been worth their weight in gold over the years in pushing the Sky Blues to victory at all costs, and this elite mentality was evident on Saturday as City stepped up when the pressure was on.

