Update Provided on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Contract Talks

Masterminding Manchester City’s fourth Premier League title triumph in the last five seasons, it is safe to say that Pep Guardiola has managed to make the toughest division in the world his playground ever since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

While there seems to be no doubts about the decorated coach’s ability to sustain his success in England for years to come, the only uncertainty about the Manchester City boss is with regards to his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2023.

Despite some quarters claiming that Manchester City have already put a contract offer on the table, the 51-year old’s revelation in a recent interview with Sky Sports about only taking a final decision about his future at the end of next season has worried some segments of the club's fanbase.

However, new details have emerged about when the Catalan boss will decide whether to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium, or end his seven-year love affair, in a new report this week.

IMAGO / PA Images As per Paul Hirst of the Times, talks between Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak over a contract extension are expected to take place before the end of the 2022/23 season. IMAGO / PA Images It has been claimed that the Spanish tactician does not want to leave the Premier League champions in a ‘desperate scramble’ to find a replacement for him at the last minute, if he decides to bid farewell in the summer of 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

In his annual end-of-season interview with the club, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak had also revealed that the ‘conversation’ about Pep Guardiola’s future will be taken place a time that suits him next term.

Ultimately, ensuring Pep Guardiola pens a contract extension will be Manchester City’s first priority, as he has been the special ingredient behind the club ushering in one of the most dominant eras in the history of English football over the past few years.

