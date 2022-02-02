Skip to main content

Updated Manchester City Contract Expiry Dates Following James McAtee Agreement

An updated list of dates for when the contracts of Manchester City's first-team players are set to expire, following the renewal and announcement of a new deal for James McAtee on Wednesday.

Manchester City's forward-planning took another step in the right direction on Wednesday evening, as the club confirmed on their official website that highly-rated attacking midfielder James McAtee had signed a three-year extension to his existing deal.

The new contract keeps the England youth international at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2025/2026 season at the very earliest, in a significant blow to the long list of potential suitors eyeing his services over the past six months.

Following the renewal of James McAtee's deal at the club, Manchester City's list of contract expiry dates has improved even further, representing a keen eye from the part of club officials on the future sustainability of a top-level squad.

Here is the updated list of Manchester City contract expiry dates, following the improved terms signed by James McAtee in recent days:

2027

  • Ruben Dias
  • Jack Grealish
  • Joao Cancelo

2026

  • Kayky
  • Ederson
  • Liam Delap
  • Cole Palmer
  • John Stones
  • James McAtee

2025

  • Nathan Ake
  • Zack Steffen
  • Bernardo Silva
  • Aymeric Laporte
  • Kevin De Bruyne

2024

  • Rodri
  • Phil Foden
  • Kyle Walker
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko

2023

  • Gabriel Jesus
  • Riyad Mahrez
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • Raheem Sterling

2022

  • Fernandinho
  • Scott Carson
  • Philippe Sandler

In the immediate future, Manchester City are likely to turn their attention to reviewing the contracts of key players who have expiring deals in the summer of 2023 - including Raheem Sterling, who is expected to reopen talks in the coming weeks.

Three players also have deals that expire in the summer of 2022, however there is a growing expectation in various quarters that none of the names in question will put pen to paper on new short-term contracts.

Fernandinho and Scott Carson have the most open situations, with both players playing integral roles in the Manchester City dressing room, while Philippe Sandler is expected to leave the club in the coming summer.

However, the situation surrounding the future of Bernardo Silva took a huge turn in the right direction on Wednesday, and fans can expect an update on an improved deal in the coming weeks.

