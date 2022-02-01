Updated Manchester City Contract Expiry Dates Following Joao Cancelo Agreement

An updated list of dates for when the contracts of Manchester City's first-team players are set to expire, following the renewal and announcement of a new deal for Joao Cancelo on Tuesday.

Manchester City's forward-planning continued on Tuesday morning, as the club confirmed on their official website that versatile defender Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year extension to his existing deal.

The new contract keeps the Portugal international at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2026/2027 season at the very earliest - meaning should he fulfil the deal, he will have spent a total of eight years at the club.

Following the renewal of Joao Cancelo's deal at the club, Manchester City's list of contract expiry dates has improved even further, representing a keen eye from the part of club officials on the future sustainability of a top-level squad.

Here is the updated list of Manchester City contract expiry dates, following the improved terms signed by Joao Cancelo in recent days:

2027

Ruben Dias

Jack Grealish

Joao Cancelo

2026



Kayky

Ederson



Liam Delap

Cole Palmer

John Stones

2025

Nathan Ake

Zack Steffen

Bernardo Silva

Aymeric Laporte

Kevin De Bruyne

2024

Rodri

Phil Foden

Kyle Walker

Oleksandr Zinchenko

2023

Gabriel Jesus

Riyad Mahrez

Ilkay Gundogan

Raheem Sterling

2022

Fernandinho

Scott Carson

Philippe Sandler

In the immediate future, Manchester City are likely to turn their attention to reviewing the contracts of key players who have expiring deals in the summer of 2023 - including Raheem Sterling, who is expected to reopen talks in the coming weeks.

Three players also have deals that expire in the summer of 2022, however there is a growing expectation in various quarters that none of the names in question will put pen to paper on new short-term contracts.

Fernandinho and Scott Carson have the most open situations, with both players playing integral roles in the Manchester City dressing room, while Philippe Sandler is expected to leave the club in the coming summer.

