Updated Manchester City Contract Expiry Dates Following Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb Agreement
Manchester City continued their crazy week on the contract front by confirming Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb had both signed new long-term deals with the club on Thursday evening.
That keeps the pair at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027 and 2026 respectively, with club officials clearly looking long-term with their planning.
These extensions follow Joao Cancelo's five-year deal on Tuesday, and James McAtee's new three-year extension on Wednesday - two of the club's most prized assets.
Wilson-Esbrand is a left-back who made his Manchester City debut in a 6-1 win over Wycombe in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, whereas Bobb was rewarded for his fine EDS form with a spot on the bench for the FA Cup clash with Swindon last month.
Here is the updated list of Manchester City contract expiry dates, following the improved terms signed by the academy duo:
2027
- Ruben Dias
- Jack Grealish
- Joao Cancelo
- Josh Wilson-Esbrand
2026
- Kayky
- Ederson
- Liam Delap
- Cole Palmer
- John Stones
- James McAtee
- Oscar Bobb
2025
- Nathan Ake
- Zack Steffen
- Bernardo Silva
- Aymeric Laporte
- Kevin De Bruyne
2024
- Rodri
- Phil Foden
- Kyle Walker
- Oleksandr Zinchenko
2023
- Gabriel Jesus
- Riyad Mahrez
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Raheem Sterling
2022
- Fernandinho
- Scott Carson
The priority for Manchester City will now turn to securing the future of Raheem Sterling, who is out of contract next summer.
The England international is in flying form and finds himself back in Pep Guardiola staring XI after a tough run of games at the start of the campaign.
Looking closer, Fernandinho and Scott Carson both have deals expiring at the end of the season, with the pair vital and vocal members of the dressing room.
