Updated: The Five Highest Transfer Fees Received By Man City After Ferran Torres' Switch to Barcelona

Barcelona have officially completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City for an initial fee of €55 million plus €10 million in add-ons, it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Torres has ended his time at the Etihad Stadium by returning to Spain less than two years after first making the switch from Valencia to Manchester for a reported fee of around £21 million.

The combined fee that Manchester City have negotiated with the 21-year-old's departure (€65 million) is the second-highest transfer sale made by the Premier League champions, though it has been reported that major installment payments will not begin until next year.

The transfer comes just over two years after Guardiola's side received around £33 million for Danilo's sale to Juventus, with Joao Cancelo making the switch to the east side of Manchester as part of a package deal.

Following the confirmation of Torres' much-awaited departure to the Camp Nou, City Xtra take a look at the five largest transfer sums received by Manchester City in the club's history:

5. Alvaro Negredo to Valencia (£25.2 million)

The Spaniard registered 23 goals and eight assists in 49 appearances across all competitions over the course of the 2013/14 campaign, helping Manuel Pellegrini to Premier League glory during his first season as Manchester City manager.

Negredo, who was one of four City players to bag 20+ goals in his side's second title-winning campaign, scored a string of crucial goals for the Sky Blues in his only season in the east side of Manchester.

However, after spending the following campaign on loan at Valencia, the 36-year-old made the permanent switch to the Mestalla Stadium in 2015 - a decison he has since admitted that he regrets.

4. Shaun Wright-Phillips to Chelsea (£28.4 million)

The Englishman was integrated into the Manchester City first-team squad after impressing in the academy ranks at the tender age of 18, following which he was signed by Chelsea in 2005.

However, the west London side returned the favour three years on, as Wright-Phillips returned to his boyhood club a month prior to the Abu Dhabi takeover at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2008/09 season.

The London-born star went on to wear the QPR shirt before heading to the MLS and playing Arizona United, New York Rising Stars and Phenix Rising - following which he hungs his boots at 38.

3. Danilo to Juventus (£33.3 million)

The Brazil international was one of three full-backs signed by Pep Guardiola after an underwhelming first season at the Etihad Stadium, with Kyle Walker also brought in at right-back along with reinforcements on the left side of defence.

Danilo, whose versatility made him a key player for Manchester City in crunch league and cup ties during his two-year spell at the club, won two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield title in England.

However, as game-time reduced towards the end of City's historic 2018/19 campaign, and owing to the form and promise shown by Oleksandr Zinchenko, the 30-year-old was included in a player-plus-cash deal with Juventus for Joao Cancelo.

2. Ferran Torres to Barcelona (£46.7 million)

The Spain international, who is yet to fully recover from a metatarsal injury sustained on international duty, made 31 starts and scored 16 goals for City since signing for them in 2020.

Torres, despite his ability to operate down the middle in the absence of a recognised frontman, was often used as a squad player by Pep Guardiola, who preferred the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez out wide last season.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to form a key part of the re-build process at the Camp Nou under Xavi, who had made the forward a priority target for the January transfer window after a disappointing start to his first season as Barcelona boss.

1. Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich (£55 million)

Sane, who signed for Manchester City in an initial £37 million move from Schalke in 2016, bagged 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances across all competitions during a four-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The Germany international formed a formidable atatcking trio alongside Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva all supplying the goods from midfield.

However, for a series of reasons on and off the pitch, the 25-year-old signed for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 after spending a large chunk of the 2019/20 campaign on the sidelines.

