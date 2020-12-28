Updates on Man City's next two games against Chelsea and Manchester United after Covid-19 outbreak

Updates have been provided on the status of Manchester City's next two fixtures following the postponement of their Monday night clash against Everton due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the training facility.

The club have announced on Monday evening that 'a number' of players have tested positive for the virus, forcing the Premier League, Manchester City and Everton into urgent talks as to whether the game should go ahead.

A decision was subsequently made to call off the fixture, with a new date and rearrangement expected over the course of the coming weeks.

This has of course thrown Manchester City's upcoming fixtures into doubt, with Pep Guardiola's side set to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea on January 3rd, followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final just three days later.

According to Mike Minay of BBC Radio Manchester, no decision has been made on the upcoming game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the 3rd January, however an update from Manchester City will be provided in due course.

As for the game that follows just three days later, and despite Leyton Orient being forced into a forfeit against Tottenham Hotspur in round three of the Carabao Cup, a similar scenario will not take place should Covid-19 still be rife at the City Football Academy.

As per information on competition rules relayed by Ben Jacobs, Manchester City will be granted a postponement if they cannot fulfil their League Cup semi-final with Manchester United. The forfeit rule is only for games up to and including round four.

Competition rules also specifically reference the semi-finals, stating “reasonable endeavours” will be taken to rearrange the fixture “at the earliest reasonable opportunity”. Only if that is not possible would an abandonment be considered.

More information on the status of Manchester City and Covid-19 outbreak at their training facility, and possibly the identities of some player show tested negative, may be expected over the course of the coming days.

However, at the present moment, additional testing is the only certainty, which will take place tomorrow morning.

