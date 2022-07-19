Official: USA Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Joins Middlesbrough On Loan From Manchester City

After a month of speculation surrounding his future, Zack Steffen has finally joined Championship club Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. The goalkeeper had been linked with a move away over the last few months, due to his desire to secure first-team football ahead of the USA's World Cup campaign.

Steffen is currently America's first-choice keeper, but this was not a role he was guaranteed to retain while being number two to Ederson at City.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 27-year-old was signed by the Sky Blues in 2019 for a fee believed to be around £6million. However, since signing for the club Steffen has only played two Premier League games and has primarily been used as a cup keeper.

The USA international has looked solid in the handful of games he's played, aside from his costly error to gift Sadio Mane a goal in the FA Cup semi-final. However, despite that mistake, the American is still highly rated at the club.

The keeper signed a four-year extension on his contract last November and according to Mike Minay of BBC Sport Manchester, there is no option to buy included in the loan.

The move to Boro seems like the best move for all parties. The Teeside club are getting a player who is arguably above Championship standard and in return, Steffen is gaining the regular minutes he needs ahead of the World Cup.

The deal also works for City, who have already brought in Steffen's replacement in the form of Stefan Ortega. The German was signed on a free transfer on 1 July and will now operate as City's secondary keeper.

However, Ortega's signing does make it seem unclear what Steffen's role will be once he returns to the club.

Ortega signed a three-year contract with City that will run till 2025, meaning he is unlikely to leave the club after just one year. It seems doubtful that either man would be content with being a third-choice keeper, so a permanent move away for Steffen next summer should not be ruled out.

