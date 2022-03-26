USMNT and Manchester City Star Zack Steffen Lifts Lid on Pep Guardiola Coaching Experience

Zack Steffen has lifted the lid on the experience of working in tandem with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, describing the Catalan coach as 'quirky', during a new conversation with SoccerBible.

Since his return from a sparkling loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2020, Zack Steffen has quickly established his reputation as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Stepping in for first-choice Ederson in the occasional cup game throughout the course of the last few seasons, the US international has shown a tendency of delivering when called upon.

One recent example of him proving his worth was an important save made in Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final, in which he saved his defence’s blushes with a brilliant point-blank stop.

Working alongside an all-time great in manager Pep Guardiola, Zack Steffen has provided an insight into the experience of playing under the tutelage of one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the game.

IMAGO / Action Plus “He (Pep Guardiola) is quirky, obviously one of the smartest coaches to ever grace the game," Steffen told SoccerBible as part of a recent podcast episode. The Manchester City goalkeeper continued, "He’s very passionate about playing beautiful football. Just being calm, that’s one thing I’ve really learned from him and his style to just be calm and don’t force it." IMAGO / Icon SMI The 26-year old went on to briefly discuss what it is like to train at one of England’s biggest clubs under the watchful eye of the Manchester City boss. IMAGO / Sportimage

“You always have an option. Growing up in America, my training pattern is to go and have fun and play. Coming here, it's part of the game. That’s his style, very motivational. You’re going to learn something, he’s going to make you better," Zack Steffen told SoccerBible.

Pep Guardiola has also showcased his public admiration for Zack Steffen, pointing out how he has become a ‘much better goalkeeper’ since working alongside goalkeeping coaches Xabi Mancisdor and Richard Wright.

While playing second fiddle to one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Brazil international Ederson is far from an easy task, Zack Steffen has showed off his growth as a player at the Etihad Stadium by rising to the challenge on several occasions.

