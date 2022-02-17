Video Shows Terrifying Moment Manchester City Plane Aborts Landing Due to Storm Following Champions League Rout

A new video has emerged online showing the moment a plane carrying Manchester City's first-team and playing staff was forced to abort a landing at Manchester airport due to strong winds on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad were returning to the UK following their impressive rout in the Champions League against Portuguese giants Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and a brace from Bernardo Silva ensured that Manchester City took a staggering five-goal lead back to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg of their last-16 tie with Ruben Amorim's side.

However, while events on the pitch avoided any scares, the return flight home to Manchester was significantly impacted by Storm Dudley, forcing pilots to divert to Liverpool Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

A new video uploaded to YouTube on the 'AviationUpClose' channel has revealed the exact moment the plane carrying the Manchester City first-team squad was forced to abort a landing at Manchester Airport due to strong winds.

On the attempted landing in the North-West, AviationUpClose has said, "It was a difficult approach for the pilots of Titan Airways Boeing 757 G-ZAPX operating AWC430 from Lisbon, bringing Manchester City Football club home from their 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon."

"Winds out of the West gusting up to 40 knots made the final approach very turbulent. The RB211's provided plenty of impressive smoky bursts of thrust to keep the aircraft stable until very short final when the approach became unstable and a go around was commanded."

"After around 15 minutes of holding, the decision was made to divert the aircraft to Liverpool."

Manchester City released a statement on social media when the safe landing of the first-team squad was confirmed.

Writing on their official Twitter account, Manchester City said on Wednesday afternoon, "We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester."

Pep Guardiola and the squad will now be looking to re-focus and place their full attention on the weekend, as they host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

