Vincent Kompany Eyeing Swoop for Manchester City Defender Amid Burnley Managerial Links

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is keen on reuniting with Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Turf Moor as he closes in on becoming the new Burnley manager, according to a new report.

Vincent Kompany is believed to be on the verge of being appointed as the next Burnley head coach after the Lancashire outfit were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League campaign last week.

Following his departure from Manchester City at the end of a historic season that saw the Blues win each of the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield, Vincent Kompany announced his departure after a 11-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

The former Belgium international went on to take up a player-coach role at boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019 and was appointed as full manager the following season, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2024.

IMAGO / Xinhua The 36-year-old led the Belgian Pro League outfit to an eighth-place league finish in his first season at the helm, though he switched his focus solely to playing and helped them finish third last term. Many amongst the Manchester City fanbase view Kompany as a potential Manchester City manager in the future after witnessing Premier League legends such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and John Terry all involved in management in the England's top-flight in recent years. IMAGO / Focus Images The defender emerged as a surprise candidate to fill the managerial position at Burnley in early May after Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties in April and U-23 coach Mike Jackson oversaw the remainder of the campaign. According to The Sun, Kompany is keen on adding Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis to his ranks at Turf Moor next season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Burnley are said to be lining up a move for the England U-21 defender, who worked with Kompany at Anderlecht for the first half of the previous campaign following his spell at Blackburn - before returning home in January to join Stoke on loan for the rest of the season.

Kompany is hopeful his close ties with Manchester City will aid his pursuit of the Stockport-born centre-half, whose current contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2024.

During his illustrious playing career, Kompany led City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and host of other domestic silverware and firmly sealed his status as one of the greatest captains to have played in the English top-flight.

The ex-Manchester City skipper scored one of the most crucial goals in the club's history in spectacular fashion, when he bagged the winner for Pep Guardiola's side in their 1-0 victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium in the penultimate league game of the 2018/19 season.

