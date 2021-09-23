Vincent Kompany Identifies Man City Youngster For High Praise Following Senior Debut

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has heaped praised upon young midfielder Romeo Lavia, following the Belgian talent's senior debut for the club this week.

Lavia is one of the most highly-regarded youngsters currently on the books at Manchester City, and despite being only 17-years-old, has already caught the eye of many onlookers.

Described by Manchester City’s official website as a “commanding, ball-winning midfielder”, Romeo Lavia joined the Blues during the 2020 summer transfer window from hometown side Anderlecht and following the culmination of his first year at the club, was named the EDS Player of the Year.

Romeo Lavia has since made his senior debut for the club, as the Blues thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in a Carabao Cup third round tie on Tuesday night, and following on from his impressive debut, one club icon has heaped praised the youngster.

As per Inside Futbol, who have relayed and translated comments from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has praised Romeo Lavia and has discussed the qualities that he possesses, which could allow the youngster to establish himself as a key player at the club in the near future.

Expressing regret at Lavia having left Anderlecht last year, Kompany admitted, “Of course, I would have preferred to see Romeo [Lavia] in purple first and then in Manchester City’s blue, but I am very happy for him - City need guys with this kind of profile.”

The former Manchester City captain added, “When Romeo was still training here with the A-squad, he showed he was very eager to learn and willing to listen, he picked up a lot and showed that he is aggressive in recovering the ball and while also being calm on the ball.”

Kompany expanded, “You need that in that position, Lavia has what Pep Guardiola is looking for. Normally as a young player you only have one chance in a million to immediately break through at Manchester City, but Lavia can realise that.”

Vincent Kompany’s high praise suggests that Romeo Lavia is a player who, despite his young age, possesses the quality necessary to break into Manchester City’s senior side sooner rather than later.

Club captain Fernandinho is currently in the final year of his contract and seems set to depart the club next year, and consequently, a suitable replacement will be required despite the presence of Rodrigo in the squad.

Moreover, owing to the Belgian’s noted skillset, Romeo Lavia may prove to be the long-term replacement for Fernandinho that the club has sought for some time, coming in at a far lesser cost to the fees paid for replacements in other positions.

