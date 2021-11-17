Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Vincent Kompany Picks Four Man City Stars And Chelsea Legend in His Dream 5-a-Side Team

    Vincent Kompany was recently asked to name his dream 5-a-side team, with four players associated with Manchester City chosen, alongside Chelsea legend Eden Hazard.
    Vincent Kompany played alongside some world-class talents in his eleven years at Manchester City, and it's no surprise to see four of those stars make his dream 5-a-side team.

    The Belgian has been managing his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht in Brussels since 2019, after the centre-back called an end to his career in England.

    Speaking to football outlet FIVE, as covered by Manchester Evening Journalist Joe Bray, Kompany was asked to reflect on his time in football and choose the best 5-a-side team possible.

    Kompany said: "Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne...got to put Kun Aguero, got to put David Silva. Can I be coach? And Yaya [Toure], no 'keeper, I don't need a keeper."

    The absence of any defensive players, not even a goalkeeper, possibly provides some insight into Kompany's preferred playing style.

    His Anderlecht side currently sit 9th in the Belgian First Division, but only two sides have scored more than the Brussels team.

    However, there can be few complaints about Kompany's choices. Silva, de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure are - alongside Kompany himself - some of the greatest players to play in the Premier League.

    Eden Hazard, meanwhile, has struggled since his mega-money to Real Madrid, but there was no doubting the forward's talent while he was in his prime years at Chelsea.

    Pep Guardiola's current contract at Man City is set to expire at the end of 2022/2023 season, and, should the Catalan not renew, Kompany is likely to be a name heavily linked with the role.

