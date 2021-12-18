Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vincent Kompany Reveals What Sergio Aguero Told Him Before Iconic 93:20 Moment in 2012

    Vincent Kompany has revealed what Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero told him before the memorable clash with QPR on the final day of the 2011/2012 season.
    Author:

    With Agüero announcing his retirement from football in a public press conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday afternoon, the football world has since shared its admiration for a true all-time great.

    This included legends of the game such as Andres Iniesta and Franck Ribery posting personal tributes in honour of the Argentine via social media, as well as European super-clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

    But ex-teammate and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany decided to share a special anecdote about the '93:20 moment' in a press-conference for R.S.C Anderlecht.

    I’ll say this about that moment where he scores that ‘Agüeroooo’ goal. Before the game, he says to me, ‘Listen, Vincent, don’t worry about today, this is my moment’”, revealed Kompany.

    The Anderlecht boss compared Sergio Agüero’s confidence to Yaya Toure’s before a vital clash against Newcastle in the 2011/12 Premier League season.

    Kompany explained, “The game before that, against Newcastle, Yaya Toure told me about the same thing. He said, ‘Vincent, you go ahead and do the headers and all of the dirty work. Just keep doing that, Newcastle is mine.' Yaya Toure, he scored two goals in that game. It was the game before QPR.”

    Read More

    Then he continued to share the story and why the former Argentina’s international’s attitude rubbed him the wrong way, revealing, “We go into the game against QPR and ‘Kun’ says the same thing to me. The great players, they know. So, he starts the game and during 93 minutes, I ask myself, ‘What was he talking about?’. 

    "He was the worst player on the pitch and he told me he was going to make the difference. He didn’t do anything during the game and I already told myself (that) I need to speak to him after the game.”

    Vincent Kompany revealed that it was that goal that changed his entire mood, saying, “Until, he still managed to get that goal after the 93rd minute that is now so famous as the ‘Agüeroooo’ goal.”

    The former Manchester City skipper continued to touch on Agüero’s special mentality, saying, “That tells you everything- he is just that kind of a player, they always believe in themselves and that they’re going to be the difference. And then they do. That’s just something unique. And that’s why he is a legend.

    Vincent Kompany concluded the brilliant revelations with an even better quote, saying, “That’s why, whenever I see him, before I say ‘hi’, I will always say ‘thank you’ first.

    A special story, about a special footballer.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0015194176h
    News

    Vincent Kompany Reveals What Sergio Aguero Told Him Before Iconic 93:20 Moment in 2012

    4 minutes ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    News

    Pep Guardiola Receives Award for Man City's 7-0 Win Against Leeds United

    58 minutes ago
    imago1001172062h
    Match Coverage

    Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Newcastle United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    imago1008679522h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of 'Outstanding' Jack Grealish's Man City Performances

    13 hours ago
    imago1001417812h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash Amid Doubts Over Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan

    14 hours ago
    imago0045890488h
    News

    Official: Pep Guardiola Tests Negative For COVID-19

    14 hours ago
    Jesus Cover
    News

    "Completely Deserved", "This Would Be Huge!" - Several Man City Fans Express Delight At Major Contract Update Surrounding Key Forward

    16 hours ago
    Walker Cover
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis and All the Latest Team News Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City (Premier League)

    13 hours ago