Vincent Kompany Reveals What Sergio Aguero Told Him Before Iconic 93:20 Moment in 2012

Vincent Kompany has revealed what Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero told him before the memorable clash with QPR on the final day of the 2011/2012 season.

With Agüero announcing his retirement from football in a public press conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday afternoon, the football world has since shared its admiration for a true all-time great.

This included legends of the game such as Andres Iniesta and Franck Ribery posting personal tributes in honour of the Argentine via social media, as well as European super-clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

But ex-teammate and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany decided to share a special anecdote about the '93:20 moment' in a press-conference for R.S.C Anderlecht.

“I’ll say this about that moment where he scores that ‘Agüeroooo’ goal. Before the game, he says to me, ‘Listen, Vincent, don’t worry about today, this is my moment’”, revealed Kompany.

The Anderlecht boss compared Sergio Agüero’s confidence to Yaya Toure’s before a vital clash against Newcastle in the 2011/12 Premier League season.

Kompany explained, “The game before that, against Newcastle, Yaya Toure told me about the same thing. He said, ‘Vincent, you go ahead and do the headers and all of the dirty work. Just keep doing that, Newcastle is mine.' Yaya Toure, he scored two goals in that game. It was the game before QPR.”

Then he continued to share the story and why the former Argentina’s international’s attitude rubbed him the wrong way, revealing, “We go into the game against QPR and ‘Kun’ says the same thing to me. The great players, they know. So, he starts the game and during 93 minutes, I ask myself, ‘What was he talking about?’.

"He was the worst player on the pitch and he told me he was going to make the difference. He didn’t do anything during the game and I already told myself (that) I need to speak to him after the game.”

Vincent Kompany revealed that it was that goal that changed his entire mood, saying, “Until, he still managed to get that goal after the 93rd minute that is now so famous as the ‘Agüeroooo’ goal.”

The former Manchester City skipper continued to touch on Agüero’s special mentality, saying, “That tells you everything- he is just that kind of a player, they always believe in themselves and that they’re going to be the difference. And then they do. That’s just something unique. And that’s why he is a legend.”

Vincent Kompany concluded the brilliant revelations with an even better quote, saying, “That’s why, whenever I see him, before I say ‘hi’, I will always say ‘thank you’ first.”

A special story, about a special footballer.

