"I will put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium" – Vincent Kompany, ‘The Prince of Anderlecht’: A Review of the 2019/20 season w/ SportingAnderlecht.

19 May 2019. It should have been one of the most blissful mornings in the lives of Manchester City fans. The day prior, Pep Guardiola had led the club to a historic and unprecedented domestic treble. Watford had been defeated 6-0 by a ruthless City display in the FA Cup Final.

A week earlier, a 4-1 victory against Brighton had clinched the Premier League title in spite of Liverpool’s herculean challenge. In February, a penalty-shoot out triumph against Chelsea had seen City win the Carabao Cup. All three trophies had been hoisted into the air by Vincent Kompany – the club captain since 2011, its talisman in a decade of glory and a man who embraced Manchester like no other.

Yet, on 19 May, the euphoria of success that flowed through every City fan was swallowed by sadness. Kompany officially announced that he had played his last game for City. A new challenge awaited him – a return to his boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager.

From his man-of-the match debut performance in August 2008 to his final appearance at Wembley in 2019, the Belgian defender’s presence on and off the pitch has been cherished. The feeling was reciprocated: ‘I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester’, Kompany stated in his farewell message.

After eleven years of service as the beating heart of the Manchester City squad, Kompany was returning to Anderlecht with a pledge to teach the ‘purple generations’ and to ‘put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium’.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Anderlecht framed this as ‘the return of the Prince’ – Kompany had signed for the Brussels side aged only six. He made his first-team debut in 2003 and won two league titles before leaving in 2006 for German side Hamburger SV.

Given the almost non-existent coverage of Belgian football in the English media, it has been hard to follow the travails of Kompany in his mission to revive Anderlecht. Therefore, we caught up with Ward Geyssens at @Sporting_AND in order to provide us with an in-depth insight into Anderlecht and its eventful 2019/20 season. The Q & A covers everything from the history of Anderlecht, its fiercely loyal fan-base, the similarities between Kompany and Guardiola, and the time Kevin de Bruyne received a standing ovation from rival fans!

To get started, could you tell us a little bit about Anderlecht as a club - its history and status in Belgium? In England, the perception is that it is the biggest club there, given its regular appearances in European competitions.

Yes, we are the biggest club in Belgium. We’ve won the league 34 times, Club Brugge is second with only 16 titles so that’s a really big gap. We’ve also won five European trophies – K.V. Mechelen are the only other side to have won a European competition. It’s also clear that in bad times like this that we’re the biggest club. The media is always talking about us. Always. Everyone hates us in Belgium because we’ve always been the best.

We’ve also always had the status to play the most beautiful football in Belgium. There’s even a word for our style of football in Belgium: ‘Champagne Voetbal’. We have the best youth academy and used to have the most modern stadium. Currently, we are looking for a new stadium with around 40,000 seats but the plan is not complete yet.

As Anderlecht have traditionally been so dominant, could you briefly outline what the problems at the club were when Vincent Kompany arrived? In 2018/19 for the first time in 56 years the club had failed to qualify for European competition. Is it fair to say Kompany had a huge challenge awaiting him in Brussels?

He definitely had a big challenge awaiting him. Our club spends too much money on transfers and bonuses to agents in the past ten years, but nobody really cared because we still won the league almost every year. Then we started to spend more money on bad transfers and bonuses for agents. Our owner at the time, Roger Vanden Stock, sold the club to Marc Coucke who started firing everyone. The people who he fired were bad for our club – but he replaced them with people even worse!

We continued to overspend on bad players and crazy salaries. That’s how we got in very big financial problems. And that’s when Kompany came. There was not a good team, we did not qualify for European football and we had no money. He had to build a team with a squad with the average of around 21 years old.

You mention Anderlecht’s prestigious youth academy, and of course Kompany was a product of that. Was it clear when he broke into the first-team that he would establish himself as one of Europe’s best defenders? Also, has he always been so popular with the fans?

He has always been popular among our fans. We are Anderlecht, we are Brussels. The only thing that matters is “can you play football?” and Kompany could play football. He won the ‘Golden Shoe’, a prize for the best footballer of the year in Belgium competition and it’s very difficult to win as a defender. We knew he was going to make it but nobody expects a boy from Anderlecht to become one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

It was a very sad day for City fans when Kompany announced that he was leaving, but how was the news received at Anderlecht?

That day we played our last game of the season. We had to win to qualify for European football and in the morning of the game, there was the announcement: ‘The Prince is back’. We lost that game, yet nobody cared.

Not even the media cared – normally when we lose it’s all over the news. Even the commentator didn’t talk about the game, he was talking about Kompany for ninety minutes. So were the analysts on TV. Kompany was back and he came to save our club. It was one of the best days of my life as an Anderlecht fan.

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kompany is a natural leader, very intelligent and motivated – he seems like an ideal manager. But was there any fans or people in the media who worried about his lack of experience?

Maybe, but not really about his lack of experience – it’s Kompany, a born leader, he’s made to be a manager and I’m sure he learned a lot from Pep. People were more worried about his double role as player-manager. It’s unusual here and fans and the media were questioning how it would work and if he could do it.

So, moving on to the 2019/20 season, what were expectations like before the season? Were fans optimistic or were they realistic about the problems at the club and that Kompany may need time to get results?

We were optimistic but we knew it was going to be difficult to win the league with all these young players. We knew it was going to take time but we did not expect that it would take this long to start winning. The main thing we wanted to see was our team play ‘Champagne Voetbal’ again and we sometimes did. The fans were not happy with the results but the fact the team was so young and we saw that they were trying to play good football made it a little bit better.

What did fans think of recruitment in the summer? How have Samir Nasri and Philippe Sandler performed?

We were pretty happy with the players we signed but nobody was really special. It was just regular good transfers – actually, Nacer Chadli was pretty special, but he was also injured a lot. Fans were annoyed that we did not sign a left and right back and a defensive midfielder.

Nasri has maybe played one good game but he has been injured for most of the season – he will not get a new contract in the summer. Sandler was great but he has also been injured most of the time – there are rumours we want to loan him from City for another year.

Anderlecht struggled at first, making their worst start for 22 years and not winning until their sixth game against Standard Liege. Was there any pressure on Kompany during this period?

There wasn’t any pressure on Kompany from the fans at all. The fans were fine after we didn’t win our fifth game.

Nasri said after the game ‘I’ve played in front of the Marseille fans but I’ve never seen anything like this in football my whole life’. The media was putting pressure on us, but we didn’t care. We knew we were going to win against our big rivals Standard the next week.

After the difficult start, former manager Frank Vercauteren returned to the club. Could you clear up what implications this had, as the English media misreported this as if Kompany was “sacked” as manager?

It was Simon Davies (former youth coach at City) who got relegated to assistant when Vercauteren came, not Kompany who got sacked. Kompany was never the head-coach, he was more the manager of our project and he still is. It’s difficult to explain his role. He helps to decide who plays and what style we are going to play – not just for one particular game but for the next five years. He’s also planning to buy shares in Anderlecht apparently.

Vercauteren’s arrival seemed to help and Anderlecht slowly climbed up the table, reaching 8 when the season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The last three results (6-1, 3-0, 7-0) were excellent. What do you think the reasons for the improved results were?

We were playing very good football the last few games. Especially our biggest talent Jeremy Doku (18 year-old forward) and Michael Vlap were playing great. The reasons for our improved results were that our system was starting to work and the players started to know each other better. We also signed a good right back in the winter, Michael Murillo. Also, the regular season was almost over and teams like Zulte-Waregem and Eupen did not have to win anymore which made it easier.

What are the thoughts of the fans on Kompany’s debut season overall? The side finished 8 after 29 games, with eleven wins, ten draws and eight defeats.

Fans are not very happy overall but also not very unhappy. It is something in between the two. The last few games made it a lot better because we were playing good football and scoring a lot of goals. The young players love him and we are playing better football. His pep talks before the game are also really good.

What is the style of play like that Kompany has implemented, and how does it compare to Pep Guardiola’s style?

He tried to implement Pep’s passing style but he has changed a few details now. It’s certain that he wants to play beautiful football that starts from the defence. We play 4-3-3 with fullbacks who go forward. Our midfield has a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box, and a #10 who plays more as a false-nine. We bought Kemar Roofe from Leeds because Kompany wanted a striker like Aguero. He scored goals but he did not play like we wanted him to.

At the start of the season we tried a special system. In possession one fullback would become one of the midfielders – the role was called ‘inverted wingback’ – so we would play three at the back when we had the ball. That system stopped when Vercauteren came as it did not work and we did not have the fullbacks capable of such a role.

Focusing on Kompany just on the pitch now, how has he performed? He has fifteen appearances with one goal, and there is talk that he wants to try and play for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is Kompany. He’s still the best defender in the league when he’s not injured. His passing is great, nobody can dribble past him, and he wins the ball every time. He could have easily played another season in the Premier League. I think he will retire after Euro 2021 or the World Cup in 2022. I am not sure yet – at his age and with his fragile body, every injury could mean the end of his career.

How long do you expect Kompany to remain in Brussels for? You mentioned that he is buying shares in the club, so it looks like it is a project that he is committed to for the long-term.

It’s difficult to say. He has a contract as a player until 2022 but I believe he will stay until 2025. We have a plan ‘RSCA 2020-2025’ to bring our club back where it belongs and Kompany is integral to that plan. There are rumours that he wants to buy the club with investors and be the president which would mean that he would stay for a very long time.

You mentioned the Anderlecht squad is very young, with Kompany placing trust in academy products. Who should City fans be most aware of, given Belgium’s well-known ability to produce remarkable players in recent years?

Our biggest talent is Jeremy Doku. The media already states that he could be as good as Eden Hazard. He is a potential future Balon D’or winner, I think. Real Madrid are targeting him but he will stay for one more season I believe. I also heard that Sambi Lokonga (20), is on a long list of players that City are following. He’s a midfielder with a beautiful playing style. Pep would like him but he’s not ready for a club like City yet. Yari Verschaeren (18), also has big potential. He has already scored for Belgium and you know how good we are and how difficult it is to get into the national team. Marco Kana (17), a defender, is also being followed by Juventus.

What are your expectations for the 2020/21 season?

I expect us to play good football and maybe get into the top three but I am not sure. I’ll be happy if we play good football and qualify for European football, that’s the goal for next season.

Given the presence of Kompany and Kevin de Bruyne in Manchester, what is City’s standing like in Belgium?

City does not have a lot of “real” fans in Belgium compared to the other big clubs but definitely more than before Kompany signed. Most are followers of Kompany and de Bruyne but there are more genuine fans of the club than before too. And if you keep playing beautiful football like this, the children of today will grow up and become City fans.

One final question then – City fans absolutely love de Bruyne. Personally, I believe only Lionel Messi is better than him. How popular is he back home?

He is very popular. There’s not a lot of respect for players from other Belgian clubs – for example, Anderlecht fans hate ex-Standard Liege players and vice-versa. But everyone loves de Bruyne. When he played for Genk, he played so good that the Anderlecht fans gave him a standing ovation. That almost never happens in our league. Everyone in Belgium agrees that he is probably the best midfielder in the world but of course Messi is on another level.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

-----

We would like to express our appreciation for Ward Geyssens taking the time to answer our questions in such detail. If you enjoyed this interview, please share it on social media and follow @Sporting_AND for updates in English on Anderlecht and Kompany’s progress there.

You can follow us on twitter for live updates here: @City_Xtra

You can follow the author here: @MDGough96