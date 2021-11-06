Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    “Violence Everywhere!“, “Inside John Stones’ Pocket” - Plenty of Man City Fans React to One Man United Star’s Derby Performance

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in today's Manchester derby defeat.
    Author:

    Manchester City were at their thrilling best at Old Trafford this afternoon, convincingly beating their local rivals Manchester United in the early kick-off.

    After a dominant first 25 minutes, where the Blues kept comfortable possession, Joao Cancelo's whipped cross was turned into his own goal by Eric Bailly to open the scoring. 

    City doubled their lead just before the break. A string of superb David De Gea saves had kept the Red Devils in the game, but he couldn't squeeze out Bernardo Silva's diverted shot.

    Cancelo once again turning provider, looping a teasing ball over the United backline. 

    Read More

    The second half was just as dominant as the first, with City keeping the ball efficiently and wearing down a timid Manchester United side.

    It was Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester derby since returning to the Premier League - but it wasn't one to remember for the Portuguese international.

    Restricting one of the world's greatest players to just one shot on target, Ruben Dias and John Stones were imperious in the air and didn't let Ronaldo have any space and time on the ball.

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to his performance over on City Xtra's Twitter page

    It's obvious to see there are some Cristiano Ronaldo fans that will back their man to the hilt. But there were also some pretty hilarious reactions from City fans, who were keen to pile on the derby day misery.

    Here's a collection of our favourites: 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35957808
    News

    “Violence Everywhere!“, “Inside John Stones’ Pocket” - Plenty of Man City Fans React to One Man United Star’s Derby Performance

    57 seconds ago
    sipa_35956311
    News

    "We Had the Game of Our Lives Today!" - Phil Foden Gives Initial Reaction to Emphatic Manchester Derby Victory

    42 minutes ago
    sipa_35956242
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35071981 (1)
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    sipa_31394882
    News

    "We're Going to Try and Stop Him!" - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Derby Day Warning to Man United Star

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35115419
    Match Coverage

    Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    sipa_32552106
    Match Coverage

    Pep's Poor Record Against Solskjaer and An Impressive Defensive Stat - Man United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    17 hours ago
    sipa_32552106
    Match Coverage

    Man United vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    18 hours ago