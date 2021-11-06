“Violence Everywhere!“, “Inside John Stones’ Pocket” - Plenty of Man City Fans React to One Man United Star’s Derby Performance

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in today's Manchester derby defeat.

Manchester City were at their thrilling best at Old Trafford this afternoon, convincingly beating their local rivals Manchester United in the early kick-off.

After a dominant first 25 minutes, where the Blues kept comfortable possession, Joao Cancelo's whipped cross was turned into his own goal by Eric Bailly to open the scoring.

City doubled their lead just before the break. A string of superb David De Gea saves had kept the Red Devils in the game, but he couldn't squeeze out Bernardo Silva's diverted shot.

Cancelo once again turning provider, looping a teasing ball over the United backline.

The second half was just as dominant as the first, with City keeping the ball efficiently and wearing down a timid Manchester United side.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester derby since returning to the Premier League - but it wasn't one to remember for the Portuguese international.

Restricting one of the world's greatest players to just one shot on target, Ruben Dias and John Stones were imperious in the air and didn't let Ronaldo have any space and time on the ball.

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to his performance over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

It's obvious to see there are some Cristiano Ronaldo fans that will back their man to the hilt. But there were also some pretty hilarious reactions from City fans, who were keen to pile on the derby day misery.

Here's a collection of our favourites:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra