Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has labelled Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as the toughest opponent he has played against since moving to Old Trafford.

In an online Q & A session, Wan-Bissaka asserted that the City winger has been the player he had the hardest time against since his move to United.

“Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I’ve enjoyed the most," he said.

"He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. Doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time.”

The 22-year-old defender played in both league Manchester derby fixtures last season, as well as both League Cup games which saw City ease past their cross-town rivals.

Sterling has notably failed to score against Manchester United in his career, but after such praise from his direct opponent, it might not be too long before we see the winger celebrate against City's historic rivals.

