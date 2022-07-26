Watch: Eden Hazard Names Kyle Walker As Toughest Premier League Opponent

Eden Hazard was speaking in a recent interview for Real Madrid when he was asked who his toughest ever opponent was in the Premier League. Hazard faced some of the world's best during his time in the Premier League, but has named a Manchester City player as his toughest ever opponent.

The two had many a battle in the past when Manchester City and Chelsea clashed.

Eden Hazard has named Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Eden Hazard has named Kyle Walker as his toughest ever opponent in the Premier League. Hazard was speaking to ESPN when he was asked who the toughest opponent he faced in the league, and he wasted no time in giving his answer.

Hazard speaks on how Walker's physical attributes make him the player he is.

"He's strong, he's fast. I'm strong and i'm fast, but he's stronger than me and faster than me".

Walker is one of the most explosive full-backs in world football, with his pace being a great asset for any team he plays in. Walker once clocked a speed of 23.49mph in the 19/20 Premier League season, which was faster than even Adama Traore's top speed.

Walker has been hugely important to Manchester City's success in recent years. The English right-back has won four Premier League's, one FA Cup and four EFL Cup's while in the Blue of Manchester City.

He also won the PFA young player of the year award in the 11/12 season, and has been in the PFA team of the year on three occasions.

Walker will go down as one of the great's in the Premier League, and the fact that Eden Hazard names him as one of his toughest opponents is no surprise.

Read More Manchester City Coverage