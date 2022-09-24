Skip to main content
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores For Norway In Nations League

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores For Norway In Nations League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores for Norway on international duty.

Erling Haaland is currently one of the most in-form players in the world right now, taking the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer.

With 14 goals in his opening 10 games at his new club, defenders in the Premier League and Champions League are fearing the 22-year-old. The striker has broken a whole host of club and league records in the process.

It is clear to see why, as the video below shows the striker pounce on a mistake to score against Slovenia, bringing his international goals tally to 21 in just 22 appearances. 

This goal means Haaland now has 15 goals for club and country this season. It is still only September.

However, his side was not able to take advantage of the goal, with Slovenia scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points in the Nations League match-up.

Norway will play their second fixture against Serbia on Tuesday, as they look to claim top spot in Group B4.

