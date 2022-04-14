Skip to main content

Watch: Footage Emerges of Tunnel Bust-Up Involving Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Spanish Police

Footage has emerged on social media of a huge scuffle between members of the Manchester City and Atletico Madrid squads, in the aftermath of Pep Guardiola's side's Champions League victory.

Manchester City will return to the Spanish capital next month, where they will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and hope to reach the final of Europe's premier competition for a second successive season. 

The Sky Blues reached the last four courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's first-leg strike, and a valiant second-leg defensive performance, as City secured a hard-fought 1-0 aggregate victory over the current La Liga champions. 

imago1011289603h

City survived a challenging second-half in Madrid, as Atletico registered 14 attempts and forced Ederson into action during injury time. 

imago1011286103h

John Stones and Nathan Ake both made crucial blocks, as Pep Guardiola was forced to take off both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker due to injury, midway through the second-half. 

imago1011286102h

However, Wednesday's second-leg will be marred by events in injury time, as a major brawl broke out between the two squads following Felipe's petulant kick out on Phil Foden. 

Numerous skirmishes were witnessed, with images appearing to show Atletico defender Stefan Savic aggressively drag Foden, headbutting Raheem Sterling, and pulling the hair of Jack Grealish. 

Television footage also suggested an incident involving a member of Manchester City's medical team, with UEFA set to open an investigation into the ugly scenes towards the end of Wednesday's quarter-final. 

Post-match, footage circulated online of a major scuffle in the tunnel, as tempers flared, and players from both sides had to be restrained by fellow teammates and Police. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jack Grealish and Stefan Savic, who were reportedly involved in a 'physical altercation' at full-time, can be seen continuing to argue in the video, with Ruben Dias leading City's £100 million signing away. 

Atletico's Sime Vrsaljko can also be seen to throw something at a group of Manchester City players, with the full-back notably angered by Blues goalkeeper Scott Carson. 

The Atleti defender makes an attempt to launch himself towards the City players before having to be restrained by members of Simeone's backroom staff. 

Ederson is also pictured restraining an infuriated Kyle Walker, as Spanish police are dramatically forced to step in during the ugly scenes. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0046825416h
News

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Round Dates Confirmed

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011032682h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1011286150h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011286920h
News

Manchester City Suffer Added Blow Ahead of Real Madrid Clash With Key Player Suspended

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011286057h
News

John Stones Hails Impact of Phil Foden and the Manchester City Bench After Atletico Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1010716897h
Features/Opinions

"A Very High Ceiling!" - City Xtra Loan Watch: Gavin Bazunu vs Portsmouth

By Louis Writtle3 hours ago
imago1011285554h
News

"I'm So Proud" - John Stones Explains Manchester City's Reaction to Atletico Madrid's Provocation Tactics

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011285140h
News

"An Incredible Achievement" - Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City for Reaching Champions League Semi-Final

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago