WATCH: Manchester United Fans Beg Erling Haaland To Join Them

The Manchester City striker has hit the ground running like nobody could imagine in the Premier League this season.

Haaland is on course to smash the goal scoring record for a single season in the Premier League, with 10 goals already in six games. He has a goals per mins ratio of 54mins per goal in the Premier League, and a lot of rival clubs are extremely jealous of the player Manchester City have.

Manchester United arguably more than anybody else.

It is no surprise Premier League fans are jealous of the Norwegian striker, but Manchester United seeing their noisy neighbours with one of the world's greatest strikers will sting a little.

Manchester City had to watch the opposite for years, so it is a little bit of payback for days gone by. When Manchester United had Cristiano Ronaldo in his prime, the envy from the blue half was there, it's only right they repay that favour years down the line.

Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Erling Haaland seems to have no problem integrating himself into the social life in Manchester. The player has been spotted here, and in M&S and Sainsbury's. It is a good sign when a player integrates into the community, and it shows he really feels at home in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his goal scoring at the club keeps up, and so will the player himself considering the standards he sets himself week in week out.

