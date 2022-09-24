Watch: Manuel Akanji Scores and Gets An Assist For Switzerland

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji scored and got an assist for Switzerland in their Nations League game against Spain.

Manchester City have got plenty of players away with their country on international duty as the majority of them look to try and cement there in place in the World Cup squads which is set to be announced soon.

New signing Manuel Akanji is one of those with the defender starting his Manchester City career well slotting in at the back effortlessly and playing Pep Guardiola's brand of football well.

The centre-back is probably one of the first names on the team sheet for Switzerland but he showed how important he can be in an attacking sense as his two contributions won his country the game against European giants Spain.

Watch: Akanji scores and assists in Switzerland Nations League win over Spain

Switzerland would have been the underdogs going into the game due to the reputation that Spain have also they were away, but they came out victorious.

Akanji, who started the game, scored in the 21st minute to get things up and running in the game with a header into the ground from a corner.

In the second half Spain equalised in the 55th minute through Jordi Alba but that only lasted three minute as the away side responded well scoring in the 58th minute through Monaco forward Breel Embolo with Akanji getting the assist.

The win brings Switzerland within two points of Spain in their Nations League group and also shows everyone that they are not to be messed with going into the World Cup.

