Skip to main content

Watch: Manuel Akanji Scores and Gets An Assist For Switzerland

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji scored and got an assist for Switzerland in their Nations League game against Spain.

Manchester City have got plenty of players away with their country on international duty as the majority of them look to try and cement there in place in the World Cup squads which is set to be announced soon.

New signing Manuel Akanji is one of those with the defender starting his Manchester City career well slotting in at the back effortlessly and playing Pep Guardiola's brand of football well.

The centre-back is probably one of the first names on the team sheet for Switzerland but he showed how important he can be in an attacking sense as his two contributions won his country the game against European giants Spain.

Gavi and Manuel Akanji

Watch: Akanji scores and assists in Switzerland Nations League win over Spain 

Switzerland would have been the underdogs going into the game due to the reputation that Spain have also they were away, but they came out victorious.

Akanji, who started the game, scored in the 21st minute to get things up and running in the game with a header into the ground from a corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the second half Spain equalised in the 55th minute through Jordi Alba but that only lasted three minute as the away side responded well scoring in the 58th minute through Monaco forward Breel Embolo with Akanji getting the assist.

The win brings Switzerland within two points of Spain in their Nations League group and also shows everyone that they are not to be messed with going into the World Cup.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
News

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores For Norway In Nations League

By Harri Burton
Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Among Teams Fighting For Free Agent

By Harri Burton
Rodri, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Raid Manchester City For Midfield Replacement

By Harri Burton
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Former Premier League Striker Has Say on Kalvin Phillips' World Cup Hopes

By Harri Burton
Phil Foden
News

Three Manchester City Players Feature For England

By Elliot Thompson
Antonio Conte, Clement Lenglet, Rodrigo Bentancur
News

Manchester City Star Predicts Spurs As Potential Title Rivals

By Jake Mahon
Riyad Mahrez
News

Riyad Mahrez Claims He Wants To Retire At Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish, Manchester City, England national team
News

The Manchester City Players Who Could Feature In Nations League Action Tonight

By Alex Caddick