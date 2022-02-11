"Watch the Excuses", "We Can All Smell Your Breath" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Hilarious Jurgen Klopp Verdict on Premier League Title Race

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's comments on the race for the Premier League title following his side's 2-0 win over Leicester City on Thursday.

Liverpool closed the gap to the top of the table to nine points as Diogo Jota's brace helped the Reds keep the pressure on league-leaders Manchester City ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Having led the Premier League champions in the table alongside Chelsea at the start of the season, Manchester City's incredible 12-game winning streak in the Premier League during the festive period saw Pep Guardiola's men establish a significant lead at the top of the pile.

Despite having a game in hand over the Sky Blues, Jurgen Klopp's men have it all to do if they are to somehow pip the reigning top-flight champions and reclaim their Premier League crown from 2020 in May.

In his post-match press conference on Thursday, Klopp responded to suggestions that his side can only look at their own performances for now and take it game by game in the hope that Manchester City will slip up at some point.

The German boss admitted that his side are still quite far away from City's tails, as he said: "I don't think they (Manchester City) smell our breath already, but we just try to win football matches."

Despite his intention of doubling down on the fact that his side cannot do much besides making sure they win their own games for now, Klopp's comments saw a series of Manchester City fans troll the Liverpool manager on social media.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra