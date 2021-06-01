Watches, Raffle Tickets And Monetary Contributions - How Sergio Aguero Thanked Man City Staff Upon Barcelona Departure

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero bought over 60 luxury watches as part of a series of gestures to thank staff at the club’s first team building, it has been revealed by Sam Lee of The Athletic.

The 32 year-old, who completed a free transfer to Barcelona on Monday evening after leaving Manchester City following an extraordinary decade of service, made a series of goodwill gestures.

These gestures have been revealed to have included luxury watches and raffle tickets for his Range Rover Evoque, before he departed Manchester for Spain.

According to the information of Sam Lee at the Athletic, more than 60 staff at the first-team training centre within the City Football Academy were gifted either Hublot or Tag Heuer watches with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero” engraved on the back.

The Argentine was also reported to have contributed a “significant” amount to the cash pot which the Manchester City squad gift to club staff twice a year - with the report stating that Aguero’s contribution was “far above what is customary.”

The departing all-time top goalscorer also ran a raffle for his Range Rover Evoque, with staff at the club’s first-team building all receiving a raffle ticket for the chance to win Aguero’s luxury vehicle.

The striker was said to be “delighted” that the winner of his Range Rover was one of the kit men.

It was announced on Monday that Sergio Aguero had signed a two-year contract with Barcelona, where he has a release clause of €100 million. The Manchester City icon is expected to partner his close friend Lionel Messi for the duration of his time at the Camp Nou, with the latter expected to sign a renewal.

