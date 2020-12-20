"We accept the momentum in front of goal is not good." - Pep Guardiola opens up on Man City's goalscoring problems

Manchester City defenders played a crucial role in the side's sixth Premier League victory this season. Following the match, Pep Guardiola reflected on his team's performance and hailed his opponents as an 'impressive' side.

Guardiola praised Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Ruben Dias for performing incredibly well in the last few games. He also said that their opponents were impressive in the first half.

The Catalan manager went on to say that the City players did not come from a very confident place ahead of this match. However, he was happy to see them deliver. That said, Guardiola insisted that his side should accept their flaw in terms of scoring goals and improve themselves constantly.

Here's what he had to say; "All four, Kyle amazing during the game, before. Joao as well. John and Ruben playing the last games incredible well. Rodri was amazing too, his presence, personality, everyone. A tough game, demanding, we'll recover for the next games."

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"First half how impressed I was, Southampton, that is why they are there they are. The quality, they play really good. We come from an unconfident situation but good result, good points. We don't have the momentum to score goals, we had 4, 5 chances but no momentum. We have to accept it."

In the end, Guardiola was happy with the three points and now wants to focus on their upcoming games.

"It's important; they suffered in the situations. We accept the momentum in front of goal is not good. We faced a team with momentum. It's a good result to climb a little bit in the table but now Carabao Cup and Newcastle is coming. The start from here is good."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra