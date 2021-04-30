“We are almost the same guys with the same identity” - Pep Guardiola asked to rate his current Manchester City team

Pep Guardiola has said that “we are almost the same guys with the same identity,” when asked about rating his current Manchester City squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Blues are preparing to travel to London to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, where a win at Selhurst Park and Liverpool beating Manchester United, would secure City of a third Premier League title in four years.

A magnificent turnaround has propelled Manchester City to a 10 point lead at the top of the table and within six points of the title, but when asked to rate his current team, Pep Guardiola replied, “In our period together, these five seasons, it is the same like the first Premier League we won. We are almost the same guys with the same identity. Like the era, it involves more people - Sheikh Mansour and Khaldoon took over the club."

Since taking over the club in 2008, Sheikh Mansour has seen his club win four Premier League titles, and Pep Guardiola says that the takeover “enabled the development of the players, the facilities, all departments of Man City.”

Although the Manchester City boss is on verge of winning his third Premier League title in four campaigns, Pep Guardiola was quick to talk about the past success of the club.

“You start to build from Mark Hughes and then success with Roberto Mancini, Manuel [Pellegrini] and many sporting directors and CEOs in this decade.”

Pep Guardiola, who signed a second contract extension in November says, “It has been a successful era for Man City. It is not just the people right now, that's for sure,” as City head into a week where they could be crowned champions of England and progress to their first Champions League final.

