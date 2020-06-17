City Xtra
"We are calling on our global community to help.” - Man City CEO announces new initiative

Nathan Allen

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has spoken about the club's part in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, following the announcement of the Cityzens Giving for Recovery initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative is a 12-month programme geared towards helping the communities around each of the nine CFG clubs recover from the impact of the pandemic. 

And Soriano was among the officials to talk about the new scheme, in new quotes published by the Manchester Evening News, saying "Front line workers around the world have heroically responded to the immediate threat of COVID-19. At CFG, we have been privileged to play our own small part in helping to address that immediate threat..."

“Now is the time for us to look forward, committing to meeting our responsibility to help our communities recover. We are harnessing the resources of our nine clubs, our network of offices, staff, players and coaches to focus on recovery..."

“This campaign is going to use our expertise, facilities, platform and voice to help people and our communities to recover. We will do it together. We are calling on our global community to help give and help as many people as we can.” 

To help kick-start the launch, Etihad Airways have given permission for their name to be replaced by the campaign logo on the front of the first-team shirts when City take on Arsenal on Wednesday night. 

