"We Are Evil", "Laughing Stock of the League!" - Several Man City Fans React to Savage Chant in Carabao Cup Clash

Several Manchester City fans have reacted to 'Olé's at the wheel' chants from Blues supporters in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham.

Manchester City ended a five year and one-day domination of the Carabao Cup last night with a 5-3 penalty loss at the hands of West Ham United, after the 90 minutes ended with a 0-0 draw.

Phil Foden was the only one to miss a spot-kick, with the Hammers converting all five times and knocking out the reigning champions.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on silverware, the travelling Manchester City fans were in fine voice all evening and even managed to poke fun at their local rivals Manchester United in the process.

The situation on the red side of Manchester is disastrous.

The Red Devils have only picked up one point from the last 12 available and have slipped to 6th in the Premier League - with many people tipping them to challenge for the title before a ball was kicked.

Calls for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to be sacked have got louder as the weeks have gone on, with Antonio Conte reportedly the main candidate to replace the Norwegian.

Enjoying the demise of their local rivals, the Manchester City fans amusingly ran with renditions of the famous United chant 'Ole's at the wheel' - in support of wanting their failing manager to continue.

This has prompted a massive reaction from the City - and United - fans over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the majority finding the chants hilarious and encouraging them to continue being vocal in their support.

The Manchester United fans, however, didn't take the news too kindly.

