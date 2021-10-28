Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "We Are Evil", "Laughing Stock of the League!" - Several Man City Fans React to Savage Chant in Carabao Cup Clash

    Several Manchester City fans have reacted to 'Olé's at the wheel' chants from Blues supporters in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham.
    Author:

    Manchester City ended a five year and one-day domination of the Carabao Cup last night with a 5-3 penalty loss at the hands of West Ham United, after the 90 minutes ended with a 0-0 draw. 

    Phil Foden was the only one to miss a spot-kick, with the Hammers converting all five times and knocking out the reigning champions. 

    Despite the disappointment of missing out on silverware, the travelling Manchester City fans were in fine voice all evening and even managed to poke fun at their local rivals Manchester United in the process.

    READ MORE: Source reveals how Cole Palmer almost didn't sign a professional contract

    READ MORE: Barcelona star 'appeals' to Man City and Bayern Munich

    The situation on the red side of Manchester is disastrous. 

    The Red Devils have only picked up one point from the last 12 available and have slipped to 6th in the Premier League - with many people tipping them to challenge for the title before a ball was kicked. 

    Read More

    Calls for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to be sacked have got louder as the weeks have gone on, with Antonio Conte reportedly the main candidate to replace the Norwegian. 

    Enjoying the demise of their local rivals, the Manchester City fans amusingly ran with renditions of the famous United chant 'Ole's at the wheel' - in support of wanting their failing manager to continue.

    This has prompted a massive reaction from the City - and United - fans over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the majority finding the chants hilarious and encouraging them to continue being vocal in their support.

    The Manchester United fans, however, didn't take the news too kindly. 

    READ MORE: Man City's January transfer plans revealed

    READ MORE: "Take my money!" - Many Man City fans react to 2022/23 kit designs

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35741489
    News

    "We Are Evil", "Laughing Stock of the League!" - Several Man City Fans React to Savage Chant in Carabao Cup Clash

    just now
    Rodri vs PSG
    News

    "That Would Be Amazing" - Man City Star Rodri Picks Between Winning Premier League or Champions League This Season

    2 hours ago
    Pep candid
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reveals Plan for Full-Back Duo During Carabao Cup Defeat to West Ham

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35790165
    News

    Pep Guardiola Offers Warning to Carabao Cup Opponents Ahead of NEXT Year's Competition

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35656963
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Statement on Kevin De Bruyne's Form

    4 hours ago
    Foden vs WHU Away
    News

    "I Will Speak to Him Tomorrow" - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Discusses Phil Foden's Penalty Miss in Carabao Cup Defeat to West Ham

    4 hours ago
    Palmer vs WHU Away
    News

    Pep Guardiola Raves About One Man City Star Following West Ham Defeat in Carabao Cup

    5 hours ago
    Sterling WHU Away 2
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-0 (5-3 Penalties) Man City (Carabao Cup)

    6 hours ago