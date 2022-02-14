"We Are Focused On That Goal" - Manchester City Star Highlights Champions League Ambitions

Rodri has spoken about how Manchester City aim to approach the 2021/22 Champions League campaign on the eve of the club's last-16 tie with Sporting CP.

After reaching their first-ever Champions League final last season, Manchester City will be fired up to lift the Champions League trophy this time around.

Despite a painful defeat at the last stage of the competition to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the Sky Blues’ dominant displays against European heavyweights were proof that they have what it takes to go all the way in the tournament.

Taking on Sporting CP on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on Pep Guardiola’s side to see how they fare in the ongoing edition of Europe’s elite competition.

With quotes relayed by the official club website, Rodri has been discussing all things Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

“The Champions League is always the same. We now face Sporting Lisbon, they are going to be a tough side, like always. We hope we can get a good result in the first game and then face the second leg at home with an advantage," the midfielder began.

"It’s always open. It’s always the same thing; in the Champions League, anything can happen. I like to focus on ourselves, the way we are developing this season, the way we are improving since we started.

"We know the most important part of the season, the second half of the season, and we have learned about the previous years. We can’t do great for 75 percent of the season and then drop until the end. We are focused on that goal,” he concluded.

Alongside continuing their ascendance in the Premier League, Manchester City must replicate the same levels of consistency in the Champions League this season if they are to have any chance of European glory.

