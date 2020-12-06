SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"We are frustrated with ourselves" - John Stones reflects on Man City's 2-0 win over Fulham

Shruti Sadbhav

Kevin De Bruyne led Man City to a crucial win at Etihad that saw his side jump to fourth position in the league table; albeit only temporarily. 

Additionally, Pep Guardiola's men managed to keep a clean sheet once again, courtesy of the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Following the match, Stones spoke with BT Sport and reflected on his team's performance. He insisted that every player in the City squad is fighting for their place, regardless of their position.

Stones also talked about the squad's forwards and their struggles with converting their chances. That said, Stones believes that the three points are massive for City and was happy to be a crucial part of the win against Fulham. 

"It's always the same; the manager demands a lot from us and expects a lot from us. We're all fighting for our places on the team, no matter what position."

"When we get our chance, we've got to take it. It gives us good healthy competition, the winning spirit, the demands; we know what is expected of us when we're out on the pitch." 

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league (6)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"If we don't deliver someone else is always fighting for that spot. I think that's what's done us well in the last four, five years. Everyone has high standards and tries to keep them there. That's what the manager wants and demands for us."

The defender went on to say, "Every game we could always score more and we are frustrated with ourselves but it's good to just get three points and the lads upfront will be frustrated they haven't taken their chances. It's something we can learn on and improve on for the next game."

Stones also talked about the pre-match conversation in the locker room that motivated his teammates to strive hard for a win. 

"I said before the game to the lads it's another step forward, another chance for us to put a mark on the season, take it game by game and see where it takes us. We're focussed on each game, this one today we did and come through with three points. Before the game everyone's words worked and that transpired on pitch. We've got to keep this run going and winning mentality for every game we play."

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-fulham (5)
(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We said after the Champions League game, another clean sheet that the boys got out there. We wanted to keep that run going."

"Today's a tough opponent, we did a few days work on after the game in Porto. We knew what we were up against and set out from the start to keep this winning streak going, keep these clean sheets going as well", concluded Stones.

Stones helped to secure the third consecutive clean sheet. The club's fans have hailed Stones' resurgence in recent weeks, and are hopeful of a consistent season from the 26-year-old defender. It will be interesting to see what's in store for him, as City prepare to face Marseille on Wednesday and Manchester United at the weekend.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2–0 Fulham (Premier League)

Saturday afternoon saw a dominant Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0, with a sublime finish from Raheem Sterling followed by a penalty converted by Kevin De Bruyne. Here's five things we learned...

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Manchester City climbed to fourth, albeit temporarily at the time of writing, in the Premier League after a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham this afternoon.

harryasiddall

Joao Cancelo plays over Kyle Walker - Manchester City vs Fulham (Team News)

Manchester City are set to face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

harryasiddall

Journalist comments on reports of a "rift" between Pep Guardiola and Aymeric Laporte at Man City

Aymeric Laporte has not started for City despite being fit for the past three games - a fact that has sparked rumours that he has fallen out with manager Pep Guardiola.

markgough96

by

BigDaddyOllie

Journalist reveals why Pep Guardiola is not currently using key Manchester City player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is opting not to use Sergio Aguero until he believes the striker is 100% fit to play.

markgough96

Man City have 'moved into a position' to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City have 'moved into a position' to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the player 'busy for a move'.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Fulham (w/ Fulhamish Podcast)

Ahead of Fulham’s first trip to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League for two years, we spoke to Ben from the Fulhamish Podcast about Tosin Adarabioyo, his club's return to the top-flight, manager Scott Parker, and plenty more...

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Fulham (Premier League)

After ensuring top spot in their Champions League group on Wednesday evening, Manchester City return to the Premier League to face Fulham on Saturday.

Harry Winters

Aymeric Laporte to partner John Stones, Phil Foden to be dropped to bench - Manchester City vs Fulham Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City look to make it back-to-back wins at the Etihad as they host Fulham in a 3 o'clock Premier League clash this Saturday.

richarddugdale

The Opposition Report: Fulham [PL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back once again to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Rank & Report Football