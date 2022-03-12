"We are Going to Fight Once Again!” - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Defiant Manchester City Champions League Message

Bernardo Silva has sent out a defiant message on Manchester City's progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City progressed to the quarter-final of this season's Champions League with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting CP in the last-16.

After a dominant performance in the first leg, Manchester City were able to relax and showcase some youth talent in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night.

One player who was excellent over both legs was former Benfica star, Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese international scored two excellent goals in his home country and picked up the Man of the Match award.

Speaking to UEFA.com recently, Bernardo Silva has been reflecting on last year's Champions League final disappointment and looking ahead to what his side can do this season.

IMAGO / Colorsport “I think winning the Champions League would mean a lot because it is a competition the club has never won," Bernardo Silva began. IMAGO / Sportimage "It was a tough blow (losing in the final vs Chelsea in 2021), we’re not going to deny that, we’re not going to lie because it was a tough blow. Getting to that final and losing it was not easy, but that’s football." IMAGO / Sportimage "These players have played dozens and dozens of finals. Fortunately, we have won more than we have lost. Football goes on. When you win, the following year you are there to win again, and when you lose, the following year you are there to try to win what you lost."

The 27-year-old continued, "Unfortunately, in the Champions League, we have not yet achieved what we wanted to which is to win the competition."

"This year, we will be there to try again. Last year, we managed to get a little bit further, we reached the final. As I said, it was a tough blow, but this year we are going to fight once again.”

Moving on the discuss the Premier League - where Manchester City currently hold a six-point lead - Bernardo Silva believes that his team have been the dominant force over the last few years, winning three league titles in four seasons.

“In England, especially in recent years, we have been the dominant club," Silva said.

"It is a club that has won four consecutive League Cups and one FA Cup, that has won three Premier Leagues in four years. It has also won two or three Community Shields."

"So it is a club that has been clearly dominating in England and the European title is what is missing. So for the fans, for the players, and of course for everyone who works at the club, is something very important," the midfielder concluded.

