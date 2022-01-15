Skip to main content

"We Are Going to Have A Handful With Him!" - Kevin De Bruyne Warns Man City Squad About Threat Posed By 'Dangerous' Chelsea Star

Kevin De Bruyne has outlined why the prospect of facing Romelu Lukaku could be very dangerous for Manchester City in their upcoming meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne faces a familiar foe in Chelsea in the east side of Manchester on Saturday afternoon, as Manchester City seek to go 13 points clear of the European champions with their 12th straight Premier League victory.

After Jose Mourinho infamously let go of the Belgium international on loan to VFL Wolfsburg in 2014, De Bruyne has been a man on a mission since his return to the Premier League, going on to become the one of most devastating midfielders in the world at the Etihad Stadium.

Having scored four goals in seven league matches against his former employers, another contest against Chelsea provides the 30-year-old with the opportunity to make them regret their ill-fated decision.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon, Kevin De Bruyne delivered his verdict on former Chelsea and current Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu (Lukaku) is a massive threat. I have known Rom since I was 15 or 16 years old and he has always been a good friend of mine," said the playmaker, as quoted by the official club website.

Read More

On the threat posed by the £97.5 million man, De Bruyne added: “He (Lukaku) scores a lot of goals, he is very dangerous, so I know we are going to have a handful with himHopefully we can keep him quiet for this game, then after he can play as good as he wants!"

After highlighting why the Sky Blues need to be wary of one of Europe’s finest strikers in Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne also gave his thoughts on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who guided the five-time Premier League winners to the Champions League glory in his first six months in charge as manager.

(Thomas Tuchel) has done great. He came in when Chelsea were struggling a little bit, but he made the team very solid; he found a system that works for them and that worked before with (Antonio) Conte also," said the Manchester City midfielder.

It is very hard to break them (Chelsea) down and offensively, they are very strong, they have a lot of great attacking options. It always makes a big test for us to beat them.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Lukaku Cover
News

"We Are Going to Have A Handful With Him!" - Kevin De Bruyne Warns Man City Squad About Threat Posed By 'Dangerous' Chelsea Star

16 seconds ago
Pep candid
News

"We Have Enough Players" - Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Expresses Desire to Avoid Fixture Postponements Ahead of Chelsea Tie

16 minutes ago
KDB Cover
News

"They Have Been in A Good Rhythm" - Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Expecting 'Big Test' From Former Club Chelsea

37 minutes ago
Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

"They Are Pushing Me to Make A Decision" - Erling Haaland Makes Stunning Admission on Borussia Dortmund Future Amid Man City Links

1 hour ago
Pep x Tuchel Cover 3
News

"Look At His Track Record!" - Thomas Tuchel Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola Ahead of Man City Clash

14 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Third Kit
News

Man City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Names 'Unbelievable' Premier League Star As Most Difficult Opponent

14 hours ago
Sterling vs Newcastle Away
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling On The Verge of Crucial Landmarks - Man City vs Chelsea Stat Preview (Premier League)

16 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
Match Coverage

Man City vs Chelsea (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

17 hours ago