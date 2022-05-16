Skip to main content

"We Are Going To Prove" - Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Premier League About His Manchester City Squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kept things positive by touching on the 'desire' shared by his players to win the Premier League this season, after sharing the spoils against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Despite just four points being needed from their last two games to seal their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, Manchester City made life difficult for themselves by succumbing to a 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

City endured a nightmarish first 45 minutes, as West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen wreaked havoc behind the Blues' backline, making two intelligent runs and finishing them past a hapless Ederson to give the Hammers a two-goal advantage.

Speaking after his side dropped points at the London Stadium at the weekend, Pep Guardiola gave an insight into the desire shared by the Manchester City players to retain their league title next Sunday.

Pep vs WHU Away

"They have the desire and wish to win the game (against Aston Villa) and the Premier League title. That’s why we proved it at Wolves and we proved it today."

imago1012038308h

Pep Guardiola continued, "We are going to prove to win the title, to win, especially the Premier League, not just about how good we are with the ball and this kind of thing. Of course, it is important but there are other aspects too."

imago1012048307h

While a majority of Manchester City fans are likely to be disappointed with the visitors’ latest result, the Catalan coach clearly disagrees, as he disclosed that he was ‘so happy’ about his side’s comeback from two goals time in front of the Hammers faithful, that were fired up on the day of club legend Mark Noble’s final home game.

The Catalan tactician also went on to describe Manchester City's showing an ‘excellent performance’, considering the personality they showed to earn a draw against a top West Ham side, while also finding themselves in the midst of a defensive crisis

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola is focusing on the positives rather than the negatives, as a disharmonious atmosphere within the dressing room could harm their aspirations to retain their Premier League crown against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

