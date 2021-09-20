"We Are in Difficult Conditions Right Now" - Pep Guardiola Previews Clashes vs Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is focused on his side's upcoming run of fixtures following their disappointing result against Southampton at the weekend.

The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup after playing out a goalless draw with the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

With crunch ties against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all looming in the space of two weeks, Guardiola's side could lay down an early marker in the league and Europe after a stop-start beginning to the season.

After struggling against Southampton, the Sky Blues will need to shuffle their pack for the aforementioned ties, with the likes of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko all out injured.

Ahead of City's tie with Wycombe, Guardiola said, "We are going to play the Carabao Cup,” as quoted by the club's official website.

“We are going to see how many people recover for the next days, because we are in difficult conditions right now, but we will go there to London, Paris and Liverpool to do good games, absolutely."

The Sky Blues registered just one shot on target in their recent league clash, following their 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week.

Guardiola added, “Football depends a lot on how well we do our process in the build-up and when that happens the strikers play better, our wingers play better and our attacking midfielders play better.

“Against Southampton, we struggled a little bit for that. They know it exactly. Sometimes the opponent plays well, and if you analyse why we didn't create chances against Southampton, it was for that reason.”

City are facing a number of injury issues heading into their first cup tie of the campaign, with Manchester City looking to retain the Carabao Cup for the fifth year running.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain out of action with muscle injuries that have kept the defensive duo out of the fold following the international break.

