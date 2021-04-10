"We are living for football!" - Man City forward reaffirms love for busy fixture schedule

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has taken a rare stance amongst those involved in modern football - with the Algerian exclaiming his delight at the relentless fixture schedule looming over his squad,

The Algerian international is currently in some of his best form since joining the club in 2018 from Leicester City - and the crammed fixture list could be assisting the winger in keeping up the momentum during the most crucial phase of the campaign.

"I really love and enjoy [the busy schedule]. I really enjoy playing every three days. I'm really happy."

"We just get ready and are living for football. We go home, we eat, we sleep and our focus is on football. Every three or four days we are ready”, said Riyad Mahrez during an interview with the official club website.

He continued, "We aim to win everything we can. It's not going to be easy, but we arrive in the last stage of the season and we have to be ready to try and win everything. I feel good, I'm not sure if I'm in the best [form of my career], but I feel very good."

The crafty winger is known for his dizzying dribbling and velcro-like first touch.

And according to Mahrez himself, his experience playing football on the streets may have aided him in his professional career.

“When you're playing on the street with skills, it's much better when you play on the big pitch with the bigger players. When you have this skill it is easier. It is about technique, control, dribbling and I just learnt this playing street football.”

The 30 year-old will no be focusing his attention on the upcoming Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, as Manchester City look to reach the semi-final stage of the competition for the first time since 2016.

