“We Are More Than Delighted!” - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Man City Defender Despite Recent Struggles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that Oleksandr Zinchenko will play an important role for his side in the coming months despite having featured rarely so far this season.

Zinchenko was a first-team regular for City towards the business end of the previous campaign, as he featured heavily in his side's incredible run to their first-ever Champions League final last term.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game since August, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo having been given the nod at full-back by Guardiola this seasons as Zinchenko was sidelined with calf issues till the start of October.

City Xtra reported recently that the defender was in contention to feature after the recent international break around the weekend of 16/17th October, when he made the bench in City's 2-0 league win over Burnley.

The Ukraine international made just his second start of the campaign in midweek against West Ham, where City crashed out of the Carabao Cup after the tie ended goalless at the London Stadium.

Ahead of City's league clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was asked about Zinchenko's fitness and whether he is in line for selection for the upcoming games.

Guardiola said: "Oleks (Zinchenko) has a huge personality, he handles pressure easily. Kyle (Walker) and Joao (Cancelo) have been outstanding, but the season is long and we'll need him."

Zincheko's versatility has made him an important asset to the City squad since his arrival to the club in 2016. The Ukrainian can operate across the midfield, as he does for his national team, besides playing on the left side of defence.

Speaking about Zinchenko and why he has complete faith in the Shakhtar academy graduate, Guardiola said: "Lots of quality at left-back, always concentrated, doesn't make mistakes, so reliable.

"You can play there as an alternative (midfield). but we struggled a lot with left-backs except the first season with (Aleksandr) Kolarov and (Gael) Clichy. After that Fabian (Delph) adapted well and then Oleks (Zinchenko).

"If we need him (Zinchenko) in the middle, he'll play good. He understands football really well, a huge personality, we are more than delighted for the progress."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra