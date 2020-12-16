"We are not machines or robots" - IIkay Gündoğan reflects on Man City's performance

Pep Guardiola's men dropped points once again in the Premier League as Manchester City had to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Raheem Sterling's assist from the byline and IIkay Gundogan's finish allowed City to take the lead in the first half, but their celebrations were cut short by a prompt equaliser.

Gundogan reflected on the result during his post-match interview and admitted that the team deserved better than settling for a point at Etihad. He said that the players are unhappy with the 'disappointing results'.

The German midfielder further went on to say that the manner in which they conceded the goal was unfortunate before talking about how they should have scored more themselves.

Here's what Gundogan had to say; "I think we deserved better. We had the chances; the way we conceded the goal is frustrating. I don't know what to say. It is disappointing for us today to get just one point. These kinds of games, we need to win. We must win. That's why, obviously, we are not happy with the results."

He continued; "It is not always easy, especially during this period of the year, with all the games that we play against the opponents that defend so deep. They do it so well; they play with all they have - playing with pressure."

"They fight for every ball, and then, it is not always easy to create chances. We had them, but we were not able to score more than one goal. We shouldn't have allowed to concede one. Unfortunately, we did, and the match ended in 1-1."

Gundogan was also asked about the drop in City's form as the Blues have only managed to win five out of the 12 matches so far. He responded by saying that all the top teams across Europe are struggling at the moment, primarily due to the fixture congestion.

"We played great football in the past, so obviously, we set the level quite high. So, the expectations are not going down; they are going up. But when you win you have to try to prove yourself again. It is maybe more difficult to win in a row than to win for the first time. But we are in the process."

"You can see that all over Europe, all the big teams are struggling. It is not just us or Premier League; everyone is struggling with a tight fixture. And it is not going to be easier over the next few weeks. But what can we do, we cannot complain. We need o look forward. But that is also maybe an explanation why it is not always as easy as it should be for the expectations that everyone has from us."

Gundogan also talked about the high expectations from the City squad and reminded reporters that they are just human beings at the end of the day. He insisted that they can't always function like machines but admitted that they should have performed better against West Brom.

"We obviously struggle, as well. We are human beings; we are not machines or robots. But obviously, we also know when we don't play our best game. We could have played maybe better today, maybe yeah. That goal we conceded, we could have done better, and maybe we could have scored a second or a third goal."

